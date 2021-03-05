MX Welcomes Brian Kinion As Chief Financial Officer

"Brian Kinion not only brings decades of experience having taken four companies public, but also aligns perfectly with our purpose and mission-driven company. We are thrilled to welcome Brian as our Chief Financial Officer and look forward to working with him to fuel our continued growth and category expansion," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO at MX. "Brian will partner closely with the executive team to scale MX as we help organizations around the world harness the power of data to transform their business and accelerate their growth."

Brian Kinion has more than 30 years of experience leading finance organizations in both public and private companies during periods of rapid growth. Most recently, Kinion was Chief Financial Officer at Upwork, spearheading the company's 2018 IPO and continued growth as a public company. Prior to Upwork, he held financial leadership positions at Marketo and SuccessFactors, where he led large finance organizations, including accounting, FP&A, investor relations, tax planning and compliance, and financial operations.

"MX is at the center of a once in a lifetime transformation that is happening as financial institutions and fintechs harness the power of data to grow their business and transform the experience for their customers," said Brian Kinion, CFO at MX. "I look forward to working closely with the entire MX team to grow the business for our customers, partners, employees, and investors, while driving transformational change in a critical industry."

MX, the leader in connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit www.mx.com.

