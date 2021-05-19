MX Welcomes Lexi Hall as Director of Public Policy

"Lexi Hall brings a wealth of experience to MX as a data expert and policy advisor for the U.S. Senate Banking Committee and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team," said Jane Barratt, Chief Advocacy Officer, MX. "Together with Lexi, we will work closely with regulators and policymakers to accelerate the future of open finance through modern connectivity to improve the financial health of millions of Americans."

Hall joins MX from the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, where she has served since January 2019 as a policy advisor for fintech and data governance. Prior to her position with the U.S. Senate, she spent two years at Morning Consult, a global data intelligence company, following roles at The Winston Group and Bain Capital as a data analyst.

"Financial health begins with the ability for people to securely access their data. The U.S. is poised for true regulatory innovation in the financial data space and I'm thrilled to be joining the MX team to help drive this innovation," said Lexi Hall, Director of Public Policy, MX. "Modern connectivity is the foundation of increased innovation in the financial industry and I'm excited to continue the conversation with policymakers and regulators to move the industry forward."

"Modern connectivity is the foundation of increased innovation in the financial industry and I'm excited to continue the conversation with policymakers and regulators to move the industry forward."

