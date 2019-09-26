MX Wins Best of Show at FinovateFall 2019 for New MX Enabled Partner Program

NEW YORK and SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading data platform for banks, credit unions, and fintechs, today announced that MX won Best of Show at FinovateFall 2019, held Sept. 23-25 in New York. Finovate awarded MX Best of Show based on a demonstration from MX co-founder Brandon Dewitt and product general manager Cosme Salazar showcasing the MX Enabled partner program, a new program designed to connect financial institutions with the world's leading fintech companies to foster innovation on behalf of customers.

"The Finovate Best of Show awards recognize some of the most innovative ideas and solutions in the industry, and we're thrilled to be recognized for the MX Enabled partner program," said Brandon Dewitt, co-founder and CTO at MX. "MX Enabled brings together the world's leading fintech companies to accelerate the innovation and experimentation that will have the biggest impact on customers and, ultimately, empower the world to be financially strong."

MX Enabled provides banks, credit unions and fintechs with a single integration point and access to a marketplace of partners -- including Alpharank , Amplero , Finn AI , Kasisto and Personetics -- to increase the speed of innovation within the financial industry. The MX platform is used by the world's leading financial institutions to collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data so that customers have the tools they need to better manage their money.

The award marked the seventh time MX has won Best of Show at Finovate, a demo-focused conference aimed at showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. The 12th annual Finovate drew 1,500-plus key influencers, with 75 live demos and 120 expert speakers. Best of Show award winners are selected by audience members based on the quality of the demonstration and the potential impact to customers.

The new MX Enabled partner program builds on MX's mission to empower the world to be financially strong. For more information about MX Enabled, visit www.mx.com/mxenabled.

About MX:

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

