My Academic Story with China | Martin Jacques: Without understanding China, many questions simply cannot be answered

News provided by

Global Times

May 27, 2026, 02:42 ET

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Global Times:

Martin Jacques, renowned British author and critic

China Studies implies a kind of coherent whole. This is studies about China. Because of China's rise, because how important it is in so many sectors now, you can't really answer a lot of questions without knowing something about China. So I think that is already a big change that's taking place.

And I would only encourage that because it makes the whole thing more accessible. So I think that is the way in which I see China studies moving more "hybrid."

And the other aspect is, I think, until now, there have been really two centers of China Studies, geographically. One is obviously China, and the other is the West. They made a lot of running in these areas. So, very few of the criticisms that you find of China flow from the Global South, because that's completely different. 

So I think that changing minds is not easy as we can see. I would say it's a progressive thing. It takes time. The younger people probably more likely to shift. But it depends on the generation, depends on what's happening in the world.

SOURCE Global Times

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

My Academic Story with China | Zhang Xiping: In the study of China, it is imperative to transcend the existing Western narratives about China

A news report from Global Times: 【Zhang Xiping, Professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University and Honorary Editor-in-Chief of International...

My Academic Story with China | Misha Tadd: There are far more translations of the "Laozi" than we might imagine

A news report from Global Times: 【Misha Tadd, associate professor of Nankai University College of Philosophy and director of the Global Laozegetics...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics