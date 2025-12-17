My Better Batch Closes Out 2025 With Strong Retail Growth, Emerging as a Company to Watch in 2026

Cookies for Santa Receive an Upgrade As Premium Cookie Mix Brand Lands Costco Distribution

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Better Batch, the premium cookie mix brand delivering the homemade taste consumers have always deserved, is closing out 2025 with strong retail growth and brand momentum, including a new Costco placement during one of the busiest baking weeks of the year. As the final week before Christmas approaches, Costco shoppers in the Midwest can pick up the brand's Classic Sugar Cookie Mix in a value three-pack for $9.99.

My Better Batch's Classic Sugar Cookie Mix, now available at Costco Midwest locations in a limited-time value three-pack for $9.99. The brand's Costco value three-pack makes it easy to bake enough sugar cookies for parties, with a dough that's perfect for decorating or using as a base for tarts, pie crusts, dessert bars and other festive recipes.

My Better Batch was created for people, especially moms, who love the idea of homemade baking but don't have hours to spare. Giving busy shoppers exactly what they need most—a shortcut that actually tastes homemade—the brand's Classic Sugar Cookie Mix delivers soft, buttery cookies in under 15 minutes, making it perfect for classroom parties, last-minute gatherings, and holiday hosting without sacrificing taste. Perfect for making cut-out cookies, each box yields about 16 large cookies, adding even more convenience during the busiest season of the year.

The launch into Costco comes on the heels of a highly successful national rollout at Target where My Better Batch debuted exclusive holiday flavors alongside its bestselling Chocolate Chunk and Classic Sugar Cookie Mixes. The brand's performance at Target—driven in large part by enthusiastic consumer response—offers a preview of what Costco shoppers can expect, with fans raving, "Best baking mix ever! These are so delicious and easy to make!" Another shared, "The ingredients are so good with no fillers or junk added in. We love making these with our kids—and love that we can find a holiday treat we can feel good about. We will be buying these non-stop!"

Founded in April 2024, My Better Batch has grown from less than 1,000 points of distribution in 2024 to more than 5,000 points of distribution in 2025, an increase of more than 400% in just one year. The rapid growth reflects rising consumer demand for clean, non-GMO products that offer both convenience and crave-worthy flavor, and a willingness to trade legacy brands for something that simply tastes better.

"My Better Batch was created for people like me, juggling work, family, and everything in between, who still want to show up with something special," said founder Lindsay Hancock. "Seeing shoppers discover us at retailers like Costco and Target during the busiest week of the year is incredibly meaningful. We've shown we can compete at a retail level, not just on placement, but on taste, quality, and convenience, demonstrating we're a brand that conventional players should watch out for."

With strong retail velocity and growing consumer awareness, My Better Batch is entering 2026 poised to more than double the business, supported by planned expansion into additional national grocery retailers beginning in January 2026. These partnerships will enable the brand to achieve coast-to-coast distribution while maintaining its core promise: better-than-homemade cookies made simple.

For last-minute holiday baking, shoppers can find My Better Batch in Costco Midwest locations or nationwide at Target (in-store and target.com), Lowe's Foods, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle Market District, Metropolitan Market and Earth Fare or online on Amazon, Thrive Market, or mybetterbatch.com.

ABOUT MY BETTER BATCH:

My Better Batch is a proud women-owned, premium cookie mix brand known for delivering better-than-homemade cookies—without the time or mess of baking from scratch. Made with clean, non-GMO ingredients, the mixes are ready in just 15 minutes with butter and an egg. Learn more at mybetterbatch.com.

