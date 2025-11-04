There's a New Cookie Mix in Town for The Holidays: My Better Batch Launches Exclusive Holiday Collection with Target

Award-Winning Clean-Ingredient Cookie Mix Brand Debuts Two Festive Holiday Flavors Nationwide

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, Betty — there's a new cookie mix in the baking aisle, and she's raising the bar and redefining what it means to "deliver a scratch-made taste in a fraction of the time." My Better Batch , the fast-growing clean-label cookie mix that actually tastes homemade, is launching an exclusive Holiday Cookie Collection at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning early November 2025.

My Better Batch's new Chocolate Peppermint and Holiday Cheer cookie mixes are now available at Target stores nationwide! Lindsay Hancock, founder & CEO of My Better Batch, launched the premium clean-ingredient cookie mix brand to give busy families a better-for-you shortcut to homemade-taste cookies!

Gone are the days when taking a shortcut meant cutting corners. For decades, consumers looking for convenient baking mixes had to compromise on both homemade taste and clean ingredients just for the sake of speed. My Better Batch changes all that, delivering the perfect trifecta: premium, non-GMO cookie mixes that offer stress-free convenience while still tasting so wonderfully homemade, no one will know it came from a box.

Releasing just in time for holiday hosting, gifting, cookie swaps, church bake sales, school events, and mess-free baking with kids, the My Better Batch Holiday Collection features two limited-edition flavors that bring joy, homemade flavor and better ingredients to every batch:

Holiday Cheer – Decadent cookies loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chunks and natural, festive sprinkles (free from artificial flavors or colors).

– Decadent cookies loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chunks and natural, festive sprinkles (free from artificial flavors or colors). Chocolate Peppermint – Rich, fudgy chocolate cookies bursting with mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and the perfect combination of peppermint and cocoa.

Like every flavor from My Better Batch, each mix is non-GMO Project Verified and made with premium, recognizable ingredients, giving families the nostalgic taste of homemade cookies with a modern, clean-label twist. Whether baked as-is or used as a base for creative recipes, My Better Batch makes it simple to create better, shareable moments in the kitchen.

"The holidays can be the busiest and most high-pressure time of year, especially for those of us who love to bake and want to share something special," said Lindsay Hancock, founder of My Better Batch. "I created these cookie mixes to give consumers like me a shortcut that tastes genuinely homemade made with ingredients I can pronounce and am proud to share with my family and friends. Now convenience and quality live in the same bite!"

"We're so grateful to Target for giving us the biggest gift of the holiday season — a platform to share our holiday innovation and reach cookie lovers everywhere."

My Better Batch's two new limited-edition flavors will hit shelves beginning the first week of November, joining two of the brand's original flavors, Classic Sugar Cookie and Chocolate Chunk , at a retail value of $6.99. These cookie mixes can be found at Target locations nationwide, on Target.com, or through the brand's website, www.mybetterbatch.com .

