My CBD Organics Central NJ Franchisee Names R.J. Brunelli & Co. Exclusive Real Estate Rep

My CBD Organics stores offer a wide selection of premium wellness and beauty products in a spa-like environment, as shown in this photo of chain's Denville, NJ location that opened in October 2019. Danielle Brunelli: My CBD Organics' central NJ franchisee is seeking 1,300-1,800-sq.-ft. stores in highway strips, neighborhood shopping centers and central business districts in Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean Counties. The franchisee's initial location is expected to open in Aberdeen Township in the third quarter of this year.

The Old Bridge-based retail real estate brokerage will be working with multi-unit franchisee Synergy Capital Partners, LLC on site selection and lease execution for locations in the state's central region. All told, the Freehold-based Synergy Capital, a military veteran-owned business, hopes to eventually open five to ten locations, with efforts initially focused on Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

In its first transaction, R.J. Brunelli brokered a lease for Synergy for a 1,500-square-foot inline space at the Stop & Shop-anchored Colonial Plaza at 1121 Highway 34 in Aberdeen Township (Monmouth County).

My CBD Organics is expected to open in the third quarter of 2021 in the former Math Monkey space at the 178,000-square-foot center, which is located at the intersection of Highway 34 and Lloyd Road. The chain will join a tenant lineup that also includes Bed Bath & Beyond, Famous Footwear, Hand & Stone, Smoothie King, and DeMarco's Catering & Gourmet Deli. R.J. Brunelli also serves as exclusive broker for the property, which is owned by Garden Commercial.

The Monmouth County shop will become the chain's second in New Jersey, joining an initial location that opened in October 2019 in downtown Denville. My CBD Organics currently has a total of seven locations in operation in Georgia, North Carolina and New Jersey, with the Denville franchise operated by one of the chain's co-founders.

R.J. Brunelli President & Principal Danielle Brunelli noted that the chain is seeking stores in the 1,300- to 1,800-square-foot range in high-traffic highway strips, neighborhood shopping centers and central business districts.

"My CBD Organics locations offer a wide selection of premium wellness and beauty products in an inviting, spa-like store environment," said Synergy Capital President Brian Judy, who co-owns the business with his partner, Desiree Uebele "Warm, earthy colors, soft seating, soft music and understated spa scenting combine to create a relaxing ambience. Those features are enhanced by the presence of knowledgeable customer care representatives who are trained to educate our guests on all the great benefits CBD has to offer."

Uebele added: "The rapid growth of the CBD industry has saturated the market with cheap, low-quality product sourced overseas or from biomass facilities. In contrast, all items sold at My CBD Organics shops undergo third-party testing, ensuring consumers that they are getting the highest quality, organic products."

The product lineup includes CBD oils, lotions, gummies, organic teas, and even pet products. "CBD has become the norm for many to help with chronic pain, anxiety, sleeping issues, and other maladies," Ms. Brunelli noted. "People feel better about taking CBD than pain killers and other prescribed medications that can create addiction and other issues."

Property owners with sites that meet the company's criteria should contact Danielle Brunelli at: [email protected] or (732) 721-5800.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 35 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.3 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, Mobile Health Solutions, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.

