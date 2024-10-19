PINGXIANG, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Recently, a group of foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries including the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia visited Pingxiang in Jiangxi Province. They delved into the cultural stories of Pingxiang and experienced the breathtaking natural beauty of Wugong Mountain.

My China Story: The "Pearl of Western Jiangxi” attracted foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries

Pingxiang in east China's Jiangxi Province is renowned as the "Pearl of Western Jiangxi." The city is predominantly characterized by rolling hills, but when considering the overall topography, it exhibits a complex distribution of mountains, hills and basins that all combine to create a diverse and intricate landscape. Today, Pingxiang has developed rapidly and become one of the important industrial cities in Jiangxi Province.

Shadow play performance in Pingxiang

The Phantom Fun Shadow Play Theater on Nanzheng Street, Pingxiang City, is the workshop of Ding Wu, the sixth-generation inheritor of Xiangdong shadow play, a provincial intangible cultural heritage. The Ding family's legacy in shadow play dates back over 200 years to the Guangxu period of the Qing Dynasty when they established a troupe. On May 27, a group of foreign journalists visited the theater, experiencing the unique charm of this traditional Chinese art form by watching a performance and even trying their hand at performing under Ding Wu's guidance.

Foreign journalists and bloggers learn about Pingxiang's history in seed production

Later, the foreign journalists and bloggers visited the National Modern Agriculture Industrial Park in Xiangdong District, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, which is an important base for rice seed breeding in China. During the visit, foreign journalists and bloggers learned about Pingxiang's history in seed production and gained a detailed understanding of hybrid rice knowledge. They were also impressed by Pingxiang's achievements in seed production.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)