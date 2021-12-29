'My China Surprise' - German student looks forward to Beijing 2022

China Daily has launched a "My China Surprise" video series, inviting young people to share their "surprises" in short videos while studying and living in China.

“My China Surprise” - German student looks forward to Beijing 2022.
Alina, from Germany currently studying at Beijing Foreign Studies University, is enjoying her winter here in Chongli. Come and explore more about the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing!

