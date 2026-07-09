My Code and vitaminwater Launch Neighborhue: Still in Color, Celebrating the Muralists Shaping Community and Identity Across America

Season 2 of the Neighborhue expands from New York to Orlando, spotlighting acclaimed mural artists Don RIMX, Carlos Mateu and the role of public art in preserving culture

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vitaminwater, in partnership with My Code, today announced the launch of Neighborhue: Still in Color, the next chapter of its integrated branded content platform that celebrates the artists and stories bringing color, culture, and connection to neighborhoods across America.

Building on the success of the original Neighborhue series, Season 2 evolves from a focus on restoration to one of continuation, exploring how public art lives on as an enduring expression of identity, heritage, and belonging. From New York City to Orlando, Florida, the series spotlights muralists whose work transforms public spaces into cultural landmarks while reflecting the communities that shape them.

Blending documentary-style video, editorial storytelling, and social-first content, Neighborhue: Still in Color offers an intimate perspective on the creative process behind each mural, revealing the personal stories and cultural influences that make each work of art unique. In doing so, the series reinforces vitaminwater's longstanding commitment to creativity and authentic self-expression.

"We believe creativity is a powerful force for connection and self-expression, and the response to the first season of Neighborhue reinforced just how deeply people connect with stories rooted in community and culture," said Hillary Horton, vitaminwater Brand Director at The Coca-Cola Company. "That inspired us to expand the series introducing audiences to mural artists whose work reflects the identity and spirit of their communities. My Code and Remezcla were the natural collaborators to help bring that vision to life and connect these stories with audiences across the country."

The campaign features acclaimed muralists Don RIMX (David Sepulveda) and Carlos Mateu, whose work explores themes of cultural identity, resilience, and collective progress. In Orlando, Don RIMX revisits El Chamán, reflecting on how public art can bridge cultural memory and present-day community life. In Brooklyn, Carlos Mateu explores El Paso Del Tiempo, a mural created in collaboration with local residents that captures the evolution and shared spirit of the neighborhood.

"The best storytelling doesn't just represent a community, it comes from inside it," said Amani Duncan, Chief Executive Officer, My Code. "Don RIMX and Carlos Mateu aren't illustrating these neighborhoods, they're from them, and you feel it in every mural. What I appreciate about vitaminwater and Neighborhue: Still in Color is that it's a true example of a brand understanding the power of real artists telling real stories. That's how you reach growth audiences: not by talking at them, but by showing up where they already are."

The campaign launches today with Don RIMX in Orlando, followed by Carlos Mateu in Brooklyn on July 20. Content will roll out across My Code's owned and operated media ecosystem, including Remezcla's digital and social platforms, and includes hero documentary videos, short-form social content across Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, long-form editorial features, and visual storytelling through photography and mixed-media formats.

As Neighborhue continues to grow, vitaminwater and My Code remain committed to celebrating the artists and communities shaping culture across America. Neighborhue: Still in Color invites audiences to experience the stories behind the murals and the lasting impact they have on the neighborhoods they call home.

Follow @vitaminwater and @remezcla for campaign updates.

About My Code

My Code is a culture-first media company and marketing agency that connects brands with growth audiences, the multicultural and multigenerational consumers who represent the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. market. Through owned media properties including Remezcla Media Group, HipLATINA, La Opinión, and El Diario, plus a strategic publisher network spanning CTV, digital, social, audio, and experiential channels, My Code delivers both scale and cultural relevance. Its integrated marketing services and proprietary Intelligence Center give brands the insight and creative capability to authentically engage these audiences and drive measurable business growth. Learn more at mycodemedia.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE My Code