My Code, Fanmire, and Apex Exchange Announce Check It Up and Silver Spoons, Two New Sports-and-Culture Podcasts with Hosts Jadakiss, God Shammgod, Jae'Won Phillips & C.J. Wallace

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, My Code, Fanmire, and Apex Exchange announce two new sports-and-culture-podcasts, Check It Up and Silver Spoons, both created by Fanmire and co-produced with My Code.

Check It Up, a weekly podcast hosted by hip-hop icon Jadakiss and basketball legend God Shammgod, blends unfiltered conversation, sharp commentary, and first-hand perspective from two voices with deep roots in sports, music, and culture. A cultural collision where the beats of the streets meet the rhythm of the game, Check It Up is designed to bring fans inside the stories, opinions, and moments shaping both the game and the culture around it. The series premieres Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

"Sports and music have always been connected, especially in the way our communities talk, move, and show up," said Jadakiss, Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur. "Check It Up is a space where those worlds can meet naturally — no filter, no forced takes, just real conversation with people who really come from it."

The 20-episode, one hour weekly series will feature conversations spanning basketball, family, business and legacy, with guests spanning athletes, artists, coaches, producers, and culture shapers. Season 1 will include live tapings at the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup, anchoring the show to the biggest moments in sports.

"This show is about talking sports the way it gets talked about for real — from people who've lived it, been around it, and understand the culture that moves with it," said God Shammgod, NBA coach and former pro-athlete. "We want to give fans something honest, something with perspective, and something that feels connected to what's really happening in the game."

Silver Spoons, a dynamic weekly podcast hosted by Jae'Won Phillips, artist, entrepreneur and son of Jadakiss, and Christopher "C.J." Wallace Jr., actor, entrepreneur, musician and son of Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, blending their unique perspectives as heirs to hip-hop royalty with their own emerging identities. The show will explore culture at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle, and legacy, creating space for bold conversations, unfiltered moments, and future-forward storytelling. It's not just about who their parents are, it's about who they're becoming, and how they're shaping the next wave of culture. Listeners can expect topics from inherited legacy, identity, masculinity and purpose to hot takes on music releases, sneaker drops and sports news. The show is set to air Summer 2026.

Check It Up and Silver Spoons occupy different generational lanes, but draw from the same cultural well. Together, they offer a distinctive portfolio from a cultural platform with enduring relevance: a flagship show grounded in credibility, alongside a next-generation companion rooted in legacy, identity, and authentic voice.

Developed as a premium content property for culturally engaged audiences, the shows bring together My Code's multicultural reach and distribution expertise with Fanmire's talent relationships and production infrastructure to create premium content built for today's most culturally engaged audiences.

"My Code has always been at the intersection of culture and commerce, and podcasting is where that intersection is most alive," said Damian Benders, SVP of Growth & Strategic Initiatives, My Code. "Multicultural audiences are not just listening; they are leading, shaping, and deciding. Culturally grounded content, built with intention and the right partners, is setting the standard for the future of media, and these shows achieve that with hosts that carry both history and future."

"Check It Up represents exactly the kind of premium, culture-first storytelling we've been building toward," said Jamel Anderson, Founder & CEO, Fanmire. "Partnering with My Code gives us the reach and brand infrastructure to bring it to the audiences it was made for."

The new podcast slate is backed by Apex Exchange's Inclusion Investment Fund, a $25 million fund designed to help diverse-owned, -operated, and/or -targeted partners develop content that spotlights diverse voices and storylines. The fund is managed by APX Content Ventures, a division of Publicis Media and a global unit dedicated to investing in quality, and mission-driven programming. To date, this effort has funded over 25 content ideas across more than a dozen diverse suppliers.

"We believe the most impactful partnerships are the ones rooted in authenticity, trust, and real cultural relevance," said Rejon-Thomas Ferdinand, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliances, Publicis Sports. "These shows bring together talent, storytelling, and audience connection in a way that reflects exactly where sports, entertainment, and brand partnership are headed."

Both shows will be available in audio and video wherever you get your podcasts, including all major podcast platforms. Fanmire's Check It Up and Fanmire's Silver Spoons are executive produced by Damian Benders, Senior Vice President, Growth & Strategic Initiatives, My Code; Jamel Anderson, Founder & CEO, Fanmire; and Rejon-Thomas Ferdinand, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliances, Publicis Sports.

About My Code

My Code is a culture-driven media company and marketing agency that connects brands with growth audiences—the diverse, culturally influential communities representing the fastest-growing consumer segments in the U.S. Through owned media properties including Remezcla Media Group, HipLATINA, La Opinión, and El Diario, plus a strategic publisher network spanning CTV, digital, social, audio, and experiential channels, My Code delivers both reach and cultural relevance. The company's integrated marketing services and proprietary Intelligence Center provide brands with the insights and creative capabilities to authentically connect with these communities and drive measurable business growth. Learn more at mycodemedia.com.

About Fanmire

Fanmire is a next-generation content company and fan engagement platform that creates, owns, and distributes original programming featuring iconic athletes, artists, and entertainers. Founded by Jamel Anderson, Fanmire develops premium original series at the intersection of sports, music, and culture, building direct and lasting connections between talent and their most passionate audiences. Through co-production partnerships, exclusive live experiences, and a curated creator network, Fanmire is redefining what it means to bring fans inside the stories that shape culture. Headquartered in New York, NY. Learn more at fanmire.com.

About Apex Exchange

Apex Exchange is a media investment platform that helps fund culturally relevant content and connect brands with diverse audiences through strategic media partnerships and the Inclusion Investment Fund.

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