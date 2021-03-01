My College Laptop Selects Community Colleges With The Best Laptop Loaner Programs

LEHI, Utah, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My College Laptop , an education resource website that advocates for technology immersion in colleges, believes technology has been unfairly vilified as the driver of income inequality. The Pew Research Center recently highlighted the technology gap, particularly access to technology by low-income Americans, as a key driver of income inequality.

Studies by K-12 education researchers at Michigan State University demonstrate positive student outcomes of 1:1 laptop programs, teacher training programs and technology immersion programs.

"With positive student outcomes in K-12 across all cohorts and income levels, it's exciting to see robust college laptop programs thriving in community colleges. If we assume that K-12 institutions are leading indicators, community colleges that address the tech gap will ultimately improve student outcomes", said Terrence Thomas, Managing Director of My College Laptop.

My College Laptop, has compiled a list of innovative community colleges that are aggressively addressing the technology gap for their students. The community colleges listed below are not ranked in a traditional sense. Instead, we wanted to positively highlight the resourcefulness and determination of community colleges in addressing the technology gap by offering laptops to students. "



The full list with a description of each individual laptop program can be viewed at My College Laptop.

Houston Community College – Houston, TX Clovis Community College - Fresno, CA ; Clovis, CA Shoreline Community College - Shoreline, WA Mt. San Antonio College – Walnut, CA Western Iowa Tech Community College – Sioux City, IA Montgomery College – Rockville, MD , Takoma Park, MD , Germantown, MD Portland Community College – Portland, OR Los Angeles Community College District - Los Angeles, CA Everett Community College - Everett, WA Harrisburg Area Community College - Harrisburg, PA

About My College Laptop

For over 10 years, My College Laptop, a division of PMA Media Group, has connected over 500,000 students with colleges that provide supportive technology programs to students. In 2020, My College Laptop partnered with Laptops 4 Learning, a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization, to provide over 300 laptops to deserving low-income college students. For additional information and a more complete list of traditional, for-profit, and not-for-profit colleges offering technology programs visit My College Laptop.

Media Contact

Terrence Thomas

Managing Director, My College Laptop

480-372-4045 (w)

425-985-7076 (c)

SOURCE PMA Media Group