MY DR NOW Continues Rapid Expansion with New Mansfield Walk-in Family Clinic

MANSFIELD, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW will open its newest family medicine clinic in Mansfield on Monday, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m., located on the southwest corner of Texas 360 and Broad Street, next to Kroger Marketplace, marking the company's fourth Texas location.

Designed for busy families balancing work, school, sports and everyday responsibilities, the new family medicine clinic makes it easier to access dependable primary care without having to rearrange the day around a medical appointment.

MY DR NOW – Mansfield

3300 E. Broad Street, Unit 144B

Mansfield, TX 76063

In the Broad Street Commons anchored by a Kroger Marketplace

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

For many families, getting primary care can mean limited appointment availability, restricted office hours and weeks of waiting for a new-patient visit. MY DR NOW offers a different approach, with walk-in care, same-day appointments and extended hours designed around patients' schedules.

The new clinic also expands primary care access in the growing Mansfield community. A 2025 report from Texas Health Resources found that the area has 69.3 primary care providers per 100,000 residents, compared with a statewide Texas average of 77.65.

"Mansfield is a fast-growing community, and access to primary care hasn't kept pace," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Like all MY DR NOW locations, this clinic gives local families a convenient option for care when they need it. We're here every day — whether a child wakes up sick, you need a prescription, your athlete needs a sports physical, a family member needs ongoing chronic condition management, or you simply need a trusted family doctor who is available when you are."

Located for easy access within the Mansfield community, the clinic is designed to fit care into everyday routines. That means stopping in between school pickup and activities, during a lunch break or while running other errands. With seven-day availability and extended weekday hours, MY DR NOW helps patients get the care they need without putting the rest of the day on hold, providing a convenient alternative to urgent care or a costly emergency room visit when patients need timely care for non-emergency medical needs.

The Mansfield clinic will provide comprehensive primary care services, including:

Well visits and preventive care

Sports and school physicals

Pediatric and adult sick visits

Women's health

Chronic disease management

MR DR NOW has clinics in the following Texas locations and plans to open many more across Texas:

4271 FM 1387, Suite 200, Midlothian, TX 76065

137 E. Bonds Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131

2110 N. U.S. Highway 77, Suite 120, Waxahachie, TX 75165

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has redefined primary care through an omnichannel model centered on accessibility, convenience and compassion. Built on the belief that healthcare should seamlessly integrate into everyday life, the organization combines walk-in and scheduled clinic visits with extended hours, virtual telehealth services and in-home visits.

With more than 80 clinics across Arizona and Texas and more than 1,000 team members, MY DR NOW is scaling its consumer-centered approach and is on track to becoming the nation's largest independently owned primary care group operating under a unified brand by the end of 2027. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health and chronic disease management, delivering coordinated, relationship-driven care to the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282.

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW

[email protected]

480-677-8282

Note: MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

SOURCE MY DR NOW