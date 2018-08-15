'My Favorite Murder' hosts are partnering with Stitcher to launch Exactly Right network

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Favorite Murder" hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark – who have broken podcast download records and sold out live shows around the world – are launching Exactly Right Media, a new podcast network in partnership with Stitcher.

Exactly Right builds on the growing enthusiasm for "My Favorite Murder," one of Apple Podcasts' most-downloaded shows, from their loyal following of fans, aka "Murderinos."

Stitcher logo (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company)

Kilgariff and Hardstark are curating the Exactly Right lineup to give their fans more of the content they love while expanding into podcasts outside of the show's trademark focus on true crime and comedy.

Exactly Right will cover a variety of topics, serving the highly engaged audience of "My Favorite Murder" and beyond.

"With Exactly Right, we want to provide a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for our fans," said Kilgariff and Hardstark. "We are thrilled to be able to bring this incredible lineup of podcasts to our audience, and we can't wait to unveil the first shows later this year."

Exactly Right's roster of podcasts will be hand-picked and developed by Kilgariff and Hardstark and produced in collaboration with podcast industry leader Stitcher. Midroll Media will continue to represent the podcast advertising for "My Favorite Murder" and all shows on the new network.

"My Favorite Murder" is Exactly Right's founding podcast. Details on the network's other shows will be announced soon on exactlyrightmedia.com.

"With incredible speed, Karen and Georgia have created a worldwide phenomenon with 'My Favorite Murder.' That goes well beyond podcasts: they host fantastic live shows, and they have created and nurtured a remarkably rich, engaged fan community," said Chris Bannon, chief content officer for Stitcher. "They have a unique ability to find and tell stories that captivate podcast audiences, especially women. I'm delighted that Stitcher has partnered with Karen and Georgia on Exactly Right to help bring these wonderful stories to life."

The expansion of the "My Favorite Murder" brand into a new network of podcasts comes on the heels of last week's news that Kilgariff and Hardstark are publishing their first book, "Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered," to be released in May 2019. Visit the publisher's website for more information.

Stitcher is one of the world's most popular podcast listening services, with over 130,000 free shows and a growing premium subscription offering. It has launched popular series including "Katie Couric," "Wolverine: The Long Night," "Gossip," LeVar Burton Reads" and more. To learn more, visit stitcher.com.

The deal was brokered by United Talent Agency.

About My Favorite Murder

"My Favorite Murder" is the hit true-crime comedy podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Since its inception in early 2016, the show has broken download records and sparked an enthusiastic, interactive "Murderino" fan base that came out in droves this spring for a sold-out nationwide tour.

A top-10 regular on the Apple Podcast charts, "My Favorite Murder" has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, New York Times and Rolling Stone. Aside from being avid true-crime enthusiasts, Karen Kilgariff is a stand-up comedian and television writer and Georgia Hardstark is a writer and host for the Cooking Channel.

"My Favorite Murder" is represented by United Talent Agency.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is one of the world's most popular podcast listening services, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is part of Midroll Media, a leading podcast company that is also home to the Earwolf network and its top-ranked comedy podcasts and the Midroll advertising network, representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, Midroll was founded in 2010 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

