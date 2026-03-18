My Green Condo Inc. invites Community Management Companies to join the Blockchain revolution with the Patented MGCOne Platform

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent awarding of U.S. Patent No. 12,443,952, My Green Condo Inc. (MGC) is issuing a formal call to action for community management companies and technology providers to join forces in developing the industry's first decentralized association management standard.

Having secured the intellectual property rights for blockchain-based community management—a system that uses blockchain technology to facilitate transparent and secure group governance—MGC is declaring that its new initiative, the "Association as a Service Organization," will be developed through open collaboration rather than in isolation. The company is opening its patented framework to the industry, inviting forward-thinking management firms to co-create the platform that will replace legacy SaaS models.

Seeking Visionary Founding Partners

MGC is seeking Founding Partners to form a governance consortium. "We have the blueprint and IP protection, but believe industry leaders should shape its future," says My Green Condo Inc.'s leadership team. "We're not just launching a product—we're creating a movement. We invite management companies to partner with us early to help design a platform that meets real community needs." By joining this initiative as Founding Partners, management companies will realize three strategic advantages:

Governance & Influence: Founding partners will have a seat at the table to shape the development roadmap. This is a rare opportunity to ensure the software of the future is built around your specific operational needs, rather than adapting your business to off-the-shelf tools.



Futureproofing via Patent Access: As the exclusive holder of the patent for blockchain-based association management, MGC offers founding partners early and secured access to the technology that will render traditional data migrations obsolete. Partners will be the first to offer "Zero-Friction Onboarding" to their clients.



Equity in the Ecosystem: Early adopters will not merely be subscribers; they will be recognized as pioneers who helped define the "Association Service Organization" standard. This distinction will provide immediate marketplace differentiation, signaling to HOA boards that your firm is prepared for the next decade of digital transparency.

Call to Action

My Green Condo Inc. is now accepting inquiries from management companies and industry stakeholders interested in joining the MGCOne Consortium as Founding Partners. This is an open invitation to collaborate, innovate, and co-develop the unified standard that will finally solve the industry's data fragmentation crisis. To express your interest or request more information, please contact us at [email protected].

Relevant previous press releases:

About My Green Condo Inc.

Founded by former Wall Street bankers and association board members, My Green Condo Inc. is a leading technology innovator dedicated to transforming the community management industry. The company's flagship platform, MGCOne, is the industry's first patented, association-centered operating system designed to provide communities with total control over their data, financial ledgers, and operational continuity.

By utilizing advanced blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven intelligence, My Green Condo Inc. empowers associations to function as independent service organizations. Drawing inspiration from the Amazon marketplace model, MGCOne centralizes operations around the association, providing an immutable "System of Record" that ensures transparency, security, and independence for residents, board members, and service providers alike.

For more information, visit www.mygreencondo.net.

SOURCE My Green Condo Inc.