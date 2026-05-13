My Green Condo Secures U.S. Patent for MGCOne: A New Era of Blockchain-Backed Data Ownership for Community Associations

New U.S. Patent #12,443,952 marks a shift toward 'Digital Sovereignty' for Associations, ensuring communities own their data even when management firms change.

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Condo Inc. (MGC) is proud to announce that it has secured a U.S. Patent for its groundbreaking MGCOne platform. This patent recognizes MGCOne's unique blockchain-powered architecture, designed to redefine the community living experience by shifting the center of gravity from management companies back to the ultimate customer - the Community Association and its homeowners.

Solving the "Continuity Crisis" in Community Management

In the traditional community management industry, technology has long focused on the service provider rather than the association. This misalignment means associations often do not own their own data, policies, or procedures. When a management company is changed, the association often loses its digital history, leading to a lack of operational continuity and a poor experience for residents.

MGCOne effectively ends the "Continuity Crisis" by providing an association-centric model. Much like the Amazon marketplace, MGCOne centralizes operations around the association. Management companies and vendors plug into the association's ecosystem, rather than the association being trapped in a management company's proprietary system. Using blockchain as an immutable "System of Record," the platform ensures that the community retains full ownership of its data and operational history, regardless of which management firm they hire.

A Leadership Perspective on the Future

"Securing this patent for MGCOne confirms that our association-centric model, powered by blockchain and AI, is the future," said Joanne Gambino-Borrell, Director of Operations at My Green Condo Inc. "We are not just building software; we are restoring ownership and control to the communities. Technology should serve the ultimate customer—the association—and not just the service provider. Our patent ensures that a community's digital assets and history are protected, portable, and permanently theirs, regardless of who is managing the property."

Key Innovations and Benefits:

For Community Associations: The association finally owns its technology, data, and procedures. When changing management companies or managers, there is no need to switch systems, ensuring continuity of operations.





The association finally owns its technology, data, and procedures. When changing management companies or managers, there is no need to switch systems, ensuring For Board Members: Transitions are simplified. MGCOne provides 16 different portals for all service providers to gain access and offer services within the technology owned by the association.





Transitions are simplified. MGCOne provides for all service providers to gain access and offer services within the technology owned by the association. For Homeowners: Owners achieve digital sovereignty and stability . There is no need to switch to different systems to receive service; they always have access to MGCOne for a consistent experience.





Owners achieve and . There is no need to switch to different systems to receive service; they always have access to MGCOne for a consistent experience. For Tenants: Tenants gain access to a dedicated portal to become part of the community management ecosystem and receive all necessary services efficiently.

Experience the Future of Community Independence at www.mygreencondo.net.

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About My Green Condo Inc.

Founded by former Wall Street bankers and association board members, My Green Condo Inc. is a leading technology innovator dedicated to transforming the community management industry. The company's flagship platform, MGCOne, is the industry's first patented, association-centered operating system designed to provide communities with total control over their data, financial ledgers, and operational continuity.

By utilizing advanced blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven intelligence, My Green Condo Inc. empowers associations to function as independent service organizations. Drawing inspiration from the Amazon marketplace model, MGCOne centralizes operations around the association, providing an immutable "System of Record" that ensures transparency, security, and independence for residents, board members, and service providers alike.

For more information, visit www.mygreencondo.net.

SOURCE My Green Condo Inc.