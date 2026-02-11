My Green Condo Inc. Signals Industry Shift: Patented MGCOne Blockchain Accounting to Render Traditional SaaS Models Redundant in Community Management

Company Issues Call to Action for Legacy SaaS Accounting Providers to Explore Strategic Alliances, M&A, and Licensing Following Landmark U.S. Patent Approval.

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Condo Inc. , the pioneer in association-centric technology, today announced its mission to redefine the financial standards of the community management industry through its newly patented blockchain-powered platform, MGCOne. With the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,443,952, My Green Condo Inc. has secured the exclusive intellectual property rights to the industry's only immutable "System of Record," positioning existing SaaS accounting applications toward eventual redundancy.

This strategic move follows the official announcement of the patent award, which established MGCOne as a leader in decentralized ledger technology for the community management industry (See: My Green Condo Inc. Secures U.S. Patent for Blockchain-Powered MGCOne Platform ).

Solving the "Intermediary" Flaw

For decades, the community management industry has been hindered by a fundamental design flaw: technology has been designed for service providers rather than the Condos, HOAs, and Co-ops themselves. This structure has historically led to chronic data loss and operational disruption during management transitions. The patented MGCOne framework solves this century-old problem by shifting control from service providers back to the associations themselves.

Eliminating Churn for Accounting Providers

A critical weakness in the current market is that accounting service providers focus their sales and business architecture on management companies rather than the associations. Under this legacy model, when a management company loses an association contract, the accounting provider loses that account as well.

With MGCOne, this volatility is eliminated. The accounting system is subscribed to directly by the association. This ensures that even when an association changes management firms, the accounting provider remains embedded, creating a permanent, stable revenue stream and uninterrupted financial history.

A Disruption to Traditional SaaS Accounting

The wider adoption of stablecoins and tokenization is driving residential real estate toward a future where title records, lending, and settlements are managed entirely on-chain. The MGCOne platform anticipates this shift, providing the first blockchain-based operation for community management.

"For over 100 years, associations have been the ultimate customer, yet technology has forced them to be dependent on intermediaries for their own data and records," said Savitha Sathyan, Head of Technology and Co-Founder of My Green Condo Inc. "Securing this patent for MGCOne confirms that our association-centric model—powered by blockchain and AI—is the future. We are not just building the future technology platform; we are restoring ownership and control to the communities."

Strategic Opportunity for Current Providers

My Green Condo Inc. recognizes that legacy SaaS accounting providers possess deep market footprints but now face a significant technological and legal barrier. To facilitate a smooth industry transition, the company is opening confidential discussions for:

Strategic M&A: Identifying partners to integrate the patented MGCOne platform with established accounting workflows.

Identifying partners to integrate the patented MGCOne platform with established accounting workflows. Joint Ventures & Licensing: Enabling current providers to leverage the patented blockchain IP of My Green Condo Inc. to remain relevant in a market moving toward instant, secure transactions.

Founded by former Wall Street bankers and association board members, My Green Condo Inc. is a leading technology innovator dedicated to transforming the community management industry. The company's flagship platform, MGCOne, is the industry's first patented, association-centered operating system designed to provide communities with total control over their data, financial ledgers, and operational continuity.

By utilizing advanced blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven intelligence, My Green Condo Inc. empowers associations to function as independent service organizations. Drawing inspiration from the Amazon marketplace model, MGCOne centralizes operations around the association, providing an immutable "System of Record" that ensures transparency, security, and independence for residents, board members, and service providers alike.

