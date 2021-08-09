My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale

Heading back to school? Or, getting ready for the Fall? Now is the perfect time to refresh your bedding needs.

SAVE $225 on any size Natural Escape Hybrid Mattress

on any size A latex hybrid mattress that is perfect for adults and couple

SAVE $225 on any size all latex Hope Mattress

on any size all latex An all organic latex mattress that is nontoxic, cooling and free from metal springs.

SAVE $125 on the children's Kiwi Mattress

on the children's The most affordable organic mattress made to properly support growing children

SAVE $125 on the latex-free Pure Echo Mattress

on the latex-free A firm organic mattress made with organic cotton and wool comfort layers.

SAVE $20 on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress

on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress Babies can get a healthy night's sleep on our award-winning crib mattress.

The materials and operations in the family-owned mattress factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. All mattresses are free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free, 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company also offers an additional $50 discount to active duty Military and U.S. Veterans.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Tim Masters, a mattress craftsman, launched a nontoxic organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created the hypoallergenic Emily Organic Crib Mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and additional information, please visit www.mygreenmattress.com

