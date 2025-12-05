My Green Mattress Announces Major Holiday Sale on Organic Mattresses

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress is kicking off the holiday season with some of its best savings of the year. From Wednesday, December 3 through Tuesday, January 6, customers can enjoy significant discounts on select handcrafted, certified organic mattresses and accessories. This month-long event is an ideal opportunity for families to upgrade to healthier, more breathable sleep products made in the USA.

My Green Mattress's Holiday Sale on Organic Mattresses & Accessories

During the sale, shoppers will save $150 on Kiwi Mattresses , $200 on Natural Escape Mattresses , and 10% on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress , Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress , and all sleep accessories like toppers, sheet sets and mattress protectors. As always, My Green Mattress makes quality, eco-friendly sleep products more accessible—no discount code required. Simply visit mygreenmattress.com to shop the promotion.

Now's The Time For Healthier Sleep

With colder temperatures settling in and families preparing for a busy season ahead, now is the perfect time to invest in organic sleep products known for their comfort and durability. My Green Mattress designs each mattress using thoughtfully sourced materials like GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool and GOLS-certified organic latex. These safe, natural components offer excellent temperature regulation, moisture-wicking properties, and a cleaner sleep environment for those with allergies or sensitivities.

Each mattress is handcrafted to balance responsive support with long-lasting comfort. My Green Mattress proudly maintains certifications from MadeSafe®, GreenGuard Gold, GOTS, and GOLS, ensuring all products meet the highest standards for health, safety, and sustainability.

Try It Risk-Free

Customers can shop with confidence thanks to the company's 365-night risk-free trial and 20-year warranty. Whether choosing the supportive Natural Escape , the family-friendly Kiwi , or the breathable Emily Organic Crib Mattress for baby, shoppers can expect durability, comfort, and environmental responsibility in every design.

My Green Mattress remains committed to making high-quality, organic sleep solutions accessible for every home. This holiday sale offers a limited-time opportunity to make a meaningful upgrade—one that benefits your well-being and the planet.

