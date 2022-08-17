My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale

Back to School Shopping? Now is the perfect time to refresh your bedroom and invest in non-toxic and healthy sleep accessories to guarantee a deep and restful night's sleep. Savings on GOTS and GOLS certified organic mattresses include $225 off any size luxurious Natural Escape and all-latex Hope Mattresses; $135 off the award-winning children's Kiwi Mattress and latex free Pure Eco Mattress. Plus, Save 10% on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress and all sleep accessories including the organic waterproof mattress protector and popular plush organic latex topper.

Each sustainable mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping in the continental USA. In addition, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount on every order to active US military and veterans. The family-owned and operated company is committed to donating 1% of their total sales to environmental organizations working to create a healthier planet for all through their partnership with 1% For The Planet.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Tim Masters, a mattress craftsman, launched a nontoxic organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created the hypoallergenic Emily Organic Crib Mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and additional information, please visit www.mygreenmattress.com

