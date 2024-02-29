My Guys Moving Rebrands to MG Moving Services

"Without the foundational support of steadfast employees, it would not have been possible for us to take this giant step forward as a company," says Burks, "and constructing the dynamic management team to take MG Moving Services to the next level is exciting."

Rebranding to court the specialty and commercial divisions of the moving industry in markets MG already has a significant presence in, like the Washington D.C. Metro area and South Florida, is at the heart of the company's architectural plan. Recently operational facilities in Southern Virginia cities Richmond and Lynchburg are the company's first stops on the way to connecting Florida and Washington D.C. with over 25 locations.

"Whether we purchase existing moving companies in these markets or start them from the ground up, every venture will be centrally run from our Sterling, Virginia headquarters," says CEO Kuhn. "Assembling this kind of geographical chain in the industry is a novel concept. Depending on the rate at which we transition each of these markets, we expect to generate annual revenues in the 75-million-dollar range in the next 3-4 years before establishing another hub elsewhere," he says.

MG Moving Director of Operations Michael Kuhn finds the variable task of escalating the quality of the new brand in existing markets along with the development of new regions to be a rewarding challenge.

"Outstanding communication between our existing locations is already in place and is a top priority for us as we grow into new markets," he says, "and the establishment of a leadership team that can guide our rebranding and expansion in a quality manner is already successfully underway."

MG leadership will unleash its new branding and fresh logo March 3-6 at the American Trucking Associations' Moving & Storage Conference in New Orleans with Owner Brett Burks and CEO Steve Kuhn ready and available for conversations with attendees regarding expansion and employment opportunities.

"Recruitment of top talent will be required to accomplish what we are trying to achieve in each of these markets, and we look forward to assembling these teams in a manner that safeguards the reputation of our new brand while offering a warm and attractive family-values type of work environment," says CEO Kuhn.

Owner Brett Burks reflects with mixed emotions upon his time at MG Moving and the brand's current crossroads, considering the eventual disappearance of the Kilroy logos that helped establish the company.

"I will miss those guys and appreciate the goodwill they helped us establish as a company," remarks Burks, "but there is something to be said for leaving the party while everyone is still having a good time."

