My Loopy, a Tiny Social Robot with a Big and Quirky Personality, Launches on Kickstarter from LocoRobo Innovations.

The first 100 Kickstarter backers can take advantage of an Early Bird price of just $49 USD, more than 40% off the expected retail price of $85. Backers can take advantage of additional exclusive Kickstarter savings and VIP experiences now through July 19.

For more information and to back the My Loopy Kickstarter campaign, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1541758978/my-loopy-your-weird-new-robot-friend

"Most robots that are meant for younger kids require an app and, more often than not, the robot becomes nothing more than an RC toy while the kid is mesmerized by the app screen," said Professor Pramod Abichandani, Ph.D., LocoRobo Innovations founder & co-inventor of My Loopy. "Loopy is unique because he has a big and imaginative personality, requires no app, and is looking for lasting human friendship--proof that high-tech doesn't have to be unfeeling"

Professor Pramod adds, "We want the Kickstarter community to have access to My Loopy before anyone else in the world. We are looking for support to bring this innovation to market and we're excited to incorporate the community's feedback on how to improve our in-app experience and expand all the possibilities of Loopy's world."

Meet Your Weird New Robot Friend

My Loopy stands at just three-inches tall, but his enormous personality will keep kids (and kids at heart!) curious and entertained through four levels of evolution and learning, all without use of an app or additional device. When Loopy arrives, he has little knowledge of planet Earth and can only communicate in his native language (plus some interesting bodily functions). As Loopy plays and interacts with his human companion he becomes more articulate in English, unlocks more games and features, gains the ability to use all of his sensors, and develops a sassy personality.

Loopy's seven sensors (touch, proximity, light, temperature, tilt, motion and sound) give him the ability to understand and react to the world around him. He also has built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that allows him to pay attention to the games kids like the best, their favorite color, how often they pick him up or play with him— and he remembers, just like any great friend would.

Unlock fun games in each of Loopy's levels, including favorites like Simon Says and Hide and Seek. Loopy can play five different games when fully unlocked that can also be enjoyed without use of an app. Loopy uses his sensors during gameplay to know when you tilt him in the right direction, clap at the right time, run fast enough and more!

Loopy also knows how to throw an amazing dance party, especially for a robot who can't move his arms and legs. In Dance Mode, DJ Loopy plays one of seven songs while his dome lights flash to the rhythm. Like any good DJ, Loopy knows when to switch up the song to keep kids dancing—his built-in sensor-fusion technology lets him know when they're grooving to the beat.

Loopy loves to chat with his human companion and has more than 250 programmed phrases and responses. Turn out the lights and Loopy might say "Nooooo! I don't wanna go to bed!" Pick him up and start walking and he might ask "Where should we go?" After some play time, Loopy might tell you "You're my BEST friend!" or he could say "Eew, you smell funny!"

My Loopy for Learning

When paired with the free My Loopy app (iOS/Android), My Loopy can help teach early coding and STEM concepts with a colorful, easy-to-use, programming block interface. Change the color and pattern of Loopy's lights, set his eye animations in motion, give him a script of funny phrases to say, make new music for him to play and more.

STEM education is at the heart of LocoRobo's mission, and My Loopy was designed as an engaging and interactive way to incorporate Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) into the K-2 classroom curriculum. LocoRobo's world-class LocoRobo Academy curriculum takes the My Loopy app experience further, allowing students to explore the science behind sensors, light and sound with Loopy's robotics technology and dive into core science and science application topics. For grades 3-5, My Loopy can be coded in Python and Javascript. Additionally, the LocoRobo Academy curriculum includes lessons in social studies, math and reading. Each subject includes full lesson plans and teaching guides with instructional videos, Q&A activities and printable worksheets.

Educators and parents can take advantage of an exclusive Kickstarter EDU My Loopy package for $99 USD that includes a My Loopy robot and LocoRobo Academy subscription, a value of $214.

Kickstarter Campaign

The My Loopy Kickstarter campaign runs through Friday, July 13th with a goal of raising $20k. In addition to exclusive Kickstarter early bird pricing and educational My Loopy packages, additional support levels offer significant savings on individual or multiple My Loopy purchases. LocoRobo is also offering limited VIP packages that include perks like a LocoRobo lab tour, classroom visit from Professor Pramod and an exclusive robot and drone birthday party.

My Loopy will ship to Kickstarter backers in September 2018.

To back the campaign now, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1541758978/my-loopy-your-weird-new-robot-friend

ABOUT LOCOROBO

LocoRobo is a robotics company with a lab based in Philadelphia, PA. Founded by Dr. Pramod Abichandani, a university robotics professor, LocoRobo is passionate about education and creating forward-looking robotics tech for real-world applications. They bring this modern technology from their lab into K-12 classrooms and to homes around the world, inspiring kids to pursue their dreams. Their projects range from low-cost educational robots to mind-bending drone swarm technology.

In 2017, LocoRobo introduced Gesturebotics Aura™, a gesture-controlled drone featuring their patent-pending Gesturebotics™ technology, which is sold by the company's toy partners in major retailers globally.

Contact:

Dan Perlowitz, LKPR, Inc.

Dan@LKPRinc.com

(p) 646-484-4539 (c) 914-953-9426

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-loopy-a-tiny-social-robot-with-a-big-and-quirky-personality-launches-on-kickstarter-from-locorobo-innovations-300668510.html

SOURCE LocoRobo