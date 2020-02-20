My Office Apps Launches Kechie™ 2020 ERP

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA), an industry leader in business improvement software, announced the availability of Kechie™ 2020 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, a cloud-based solution, enabling business owner/operators quick access to business-critical information in real time. The company has raised the Software as a Service (SaaS) bar by delivering innovative features to make small-to-medium sized businesses more productive and competitive, while increasing efficiency and effectiveness.

With over thirty years of business solutions, Kechie is a proven leader in business transformation software with the use of one or more of its software packages –inventory and warehouse management (which includes CRM, sales, procurement, and logistics), manufacturing, finance - or a fully configured ERP system to include all of these individual tools. A 2018 and 2019 Rising Star Award Winner by Finances Online, the Kechie designers have collaborated with customers and partners to bring detailed enhancements with this new release:

New Advanced Features

The new Kechie 2020 features include:

Enhanced Role-Based Access and Security

Unlimited Pricing Structures and Quantity Price Break Capabilities

Upsell Features and Contract Management

One-click Visibility to In-Process, On-Hand and Allocated Inventories

Single screen inventory views for one or more Warehouses

Multiple Packaging Configurations for Products

Lot Tracing and Tracking

Customizable Report Configurations and more

Mariam Komeili, MOA co-founder and CEO commented, "We are confident that Kechie is one of the best cloud-based ERP systems on the market. Each day, we practice customer obsession – listening and innovating – to serve up the best solution available to improve business processes. This new release further demonstrates the power of Kechie by combining the variety, velocity and volume of data, with a simplified user experience and comprehensive cloud analytics. We will continue to innovate and help small to medium organizations, in every industry, better manage their business processes to be more successful and prosperous."

About My Office Apps, Inc.

My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. Building on three decades of software design and development, MOA delivers Kechie™, a transformative business tool. Kechie is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning Software as a Service (SaaS) platform with a simplified user experience and the latest in cloud technology. It is quick and easy to implement without the expensive price tag. Sold in separate packages – inventory and warehouse management (CRM, Sales, Procurement, Logistics included), manufacturing, finance – or a fully configured ERP system to include all of these individual tools. Kechie is easily configured to the scalable needs of your growing business. For more information on managing your business processes more efficiently and effectively, visit www.kechie.com or www.myofficeapps.com .

