My Pediatric Doctor Launches National 24/7 Urgent Pediatric Care Telehealth Platform and Sets A Strategic Vision for Health System and Payer Integration

Urgent Pediatric Telehealth Care Is Now Available 24/7 in all 50 States, plus Guam and Puerto Rico

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Pediatric Doctor acts as a vital digital healthcare platform, supporting healthcare innovation consortia, hospital systems, and insurance providers. While its initial offering gives current parents the convenience of a "Pediatrician On Demand," the company's future growth is concentrated on tackling widespread difficulties such as significant out-of-pocket medical costs, systemic stressors, and restricted availability of healthcare services across the entire industry.

Eric Doherty, CEO of My Pediatric Doctor www.MyPediatricDoctor.com

My Pediatric Doctor aims to build on its proven consumer success by establishing connections with hospital networks and health systems, with the goal of addressing current deficiencies in pediatric care. This integration is designed to offer a scalable online portal capable of assessing non-critical urgent medical conditions. This initiative will substantially lessen the workload on pediatric emergency departments that are currently operating beyond their capacity.

In addition, the organization is forming partnerships to provide a highly valuable and cost-efficient healthcare solution. This option enhances patient results and drives down overall care costs via effective virtual interventions. For groups of physicians, the platform serves as a seamless after-hours extension for their local practices, thereby assuring patients receive expert treatment even at 2:00 AM, without overburdening the local clinical personnel. Furthermore, it offers direct availability to sorely needed medical services for rural communities.

CEO Eric Doherty stated that, "The introduction of the MyPediatricDoctor.com platform represents merely the initial phase of our platform design." Doherty emphasized that, "Commencing operations today, we are not only offering parents a direct route for acute urgent care but we are also constructing the base for a more interconnected healthcare infrastructure." He added that, "We are connecting with leading healthcare organizations, self-insured businesses, and healthcare payers to participate in evolving the comprehensive delivery of telehealth healthcare services"

My Pediatric Doctor sets a new benchmark for intelligent healthcare by offering the comforting approach of local medical care alongside the promptness of advanced technology. This platform is exclusively designed for parents, who act as "The CEOs of the Household," needing clear, professional health guidance without the usual frustrations of extended waits at urgent care centers or the significant expenses tied to emergency room visits. Supported strategically by QC Capital, the launch of this platform denotes a considerable stride in health technology accessibility, making sure that specialized pediatric attention is consistently within easy reach.

My Pediatric Doctor holds membership in The American Telehealth Association (ATA), an organization uniquely dedicated to the advancement of telehealth services throughout the United States.

Experience the platform today at www.mypediatricdoctor.com.

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SOURCE My Pediatric Doctor