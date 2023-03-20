My Plates Opposites Attract License Plate Auction

News provided by

MyPlates.com

Mar 20, 2023, 16:30 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, My Plates, the official specialty license plate vendor in Texas, is auctioning two unique plate messages per lot across 25 total lots. 25 lots x 2 plate messages equal 50 one-of-a-kind plates to be auctioned.

Continue Reading
My Plates Opposites Attract Auction
My Plates Opposites Attract Auction

Each lot offers two plate messages that are uniquely interconnected in some way, shape, or form. This connection can be in the form of opposites, like BLACK & WHITE, NEW & OLD, 1-YIN & 1-YANG, or a complimentary message like 1-SUN-1 & 1-MOON-1 or 1-ADAM-1 & 1-EVE-1. My Plates is calling this their Opposites Attract Auction.

"Every person is unique in their own way, and this Opposites Attract Auction offers Texans a fun way to celebrate that uniqueness between one another" said CEO/President of My Plates, Steve Farrar.

Auction Details:

  • Dates: March 15, 12:01 am until April 19, 2023, 8:00 pm.
  • Online auction accessed via www.myplates.com/auction.
  • All bidders must be registered to place a bid.
  • People interested in the auction can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register, and to view the complete list of plate messages available.
  • Winners get to place the plate message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs.

My Plates Opposites Attract Auction List 2023

Lot #   

Message 1                 

Message 2

1.

1-ADAM-1                         

1-EVE-1

2.

1-SUN-1                 

1-MOON-1

3.

1-UP-1                 

1-DOWN-1

4.

1-EAST-1                             

1-WEST-1

5.

BLACK                                   

WHITE

6.

1-YIN                                     

1-YANG

7.

1LEFT1                                 

1RIGHT1

8.

1-RICH-1                             

1-POOR-1

9.

1-WIN-1                               

1-LOSE-1

10.

1-NORTH                             

1-SOUTH

11.

[email protected]                             

[email protected]

12.

1LOST1                                 

1FOUND1

13.

1DAY1                                   

1NIGHT1

14.

APPLE-1                               

1-ORANGE

15.

NEW                                     

OLD

16.

BEAUTY-1                           

BEAST-1

17.

1SUGAR1                           

1SPICE1

18.

BACK                                     

FRONT

19.

1-CAT-1                                               

1-DOG-1

20.

BATMAAN                         

1-JOKER

21.

1-KING-1                             

1QUEEN1

22.

IPHONE                                               

ANDROID

23.

4-WORK                               

1-PLAY

24.

SPEND                                 

SAVE

25.

1-SLEEP                                               

1-WAKE

SOURCE MyPlates.com

Also from this source

My Plates unveils Texas' top license plate designs for 2022!

My Plates 2022 Great Plate Auction showcases rare and unique messages

Explore

More news releases in similar topics