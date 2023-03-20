My Plates Opposites Attract License Plate Auction

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, My Plates, the official specialty license plate vendor in Texas, is auctioning two unique plate messages per lot across 25 total lots. 25 lots x 2 plate messages equal 50 one-of-a-kind plates to be auctioned.

My Plates Opposites Attract Auction

Each lot offers two plate messages that are uniquely interconnected in some way, shape, or form. This connection can be in the form of opposites, like BLACK & WHITE, NEW & OLD, 1-YIN & 1-YANG, or a complimentary message like 1-SUN-1 & 1-MOON-1 or 1-ADAM-1 & 1-EVE-1. My Plates is calling this their Opposites Attract Auction.

"Every person is unique in their own way, and this Opposites Attract Auction offers Texans a fun way to celebrate that uniqueness between one another" said CEO/President of My Plates, Steve Farrar.

Auction Details:

Dates: March 15 , 12:01 am until April 19, 2023 , 8:00 pm .

Online auction accessed via www.myplates.com/auction.

All bidders must be registered to place a bid.

People interested in the auction can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register, and to view the complete list of plate messages available.

Winners get to place the plate message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs.

My Plates Opposites Attract Auction List 2023

Lot # Message 1 Message 2 1. 1-ADAM-1 1-EVE-1 2. 1-SUN-1 1-MOON-1 3. 1-UP-1 1-DOWN-1 4. 1-EAST-1 1-WEST-1 5. BLACK WHITE 6. 1-YIN 1-YANG 7. 1LEFT1 1RIGHT1 8. 1-RICH-1 1-POOR-1 9. 1-WIN-1 1-LOSE-1 10. 1-NORTH 1-SOUTH 11. [email protected] [email protected] 12. 1LOST1 1FOUND1 13. 1DAY1 1NIGHT1 14. APPLE-1 1-ORANGE 15. NEW OLD 16. BEAUTY-1 BEAST-1 17. 1SUGAR1 1SPICE1 18. BACK FRONT 19. 1-CAT-1 1-DOG-1 20. BATMAAN 1-JOKER 21. 1-KING-1 1QUEEN1 22. IPHONE ANDROID 23. 4-WORK 1-PLAY 24. SPEND SAVE 25. 1-SLEEP 1-WAKE

SOURCE MyPlates.com