My Plates releases 2+2 Series that are EZ to remember!

News provided by

MyPlates.com

22 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates, the home for all specialty license plates in Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of an all-new series of 2 Plus 2 Personalized Plate Combinations. This series features two letter, plus two number combinations, allowing for easy-to-remember license plate messages that can be customized to your liking.

Continue Reading
My Plates 2+2 Series
My Plates 2+2 Series

Whether you want to use your initials, your state abbreviation, or your favorite school or team, our new series of 2 Plus 2 license plates has something for everyone. With this new series, you can now create a personalized license plate that truly reflects your personality and interests.

"We are excited to offer this new series of 2 Plus 2 special personalized license plate combinations to our customers," said Steve Farrar, CEO of My Plates. "These plates are a great way to express your individuality and make your vehicle stand out from the crowd."

The new series of 2 Plus 2 special personalized license plates is available for purchase at this link:

https://www.myplates.com/2plus2

Don't wait to get yours! Once a combination is gone, it may not ever be available again. With a limited number of plate combinations available, customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their desired license plate combination. These plates make great gifts for friends and family members, or even as a treat for yourself.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov.

TERMINOLOGY

-"Specialty" plate refers to any official license plate other than the state's general issue plate.
-Specialty plates can be "personalized" plates, but they don't have to be.

SOURCE MyPlates.com

Also from this source

My Plates Opposites Attract License Plate Auction

My Plates unveils Texas' top license plate designs for 2022!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.