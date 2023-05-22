My Plates releases 2+2 Series that are EZ to remember!

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates, the home for all specialty license plates in Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of an all-new series of 2 Plus 2 Personalized Plate Combinations. This series features two letter, plus two number combinations, allowing for easy-to-remember license plate messages that can be customized to your liking.

My Plates 2+2 Series

Whether you want to use your initials, your state abbreviation, or your favorite school or team, our new series of 2 Plus 2 license plates has something for everyone. With this new series, you can now create a personalized license plate that truly reflects your personality and interests.

"We are excited to offer this new series of 2 Plus 2 special personalized license plate combinations to our customers," said Steve Farrar, CEO of My Plates. "These plates are a great way to express your individuality and make your vehicle stand out from the crowd."

The new series of 2 Plus 2 special personalized license plates is available for purchase at this link:

https://www.myplates.com/2plus2

Don't wait to get yours! Once a combination is gone, it may not ever be available again. With a limited number of plate combinations available, customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their desired license plate combination. These plates make great gifts for friends and family members, or even as a treat for yourself.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

TERMINOLOGY

-"Specialty" plate refers to any official license plate other than the state's general issue plate.

-Specialty plates can be "personalized" plates, but they don't have to be.

SOURCE MyPlates.com