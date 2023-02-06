AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! The number one specialty license plate design in Texas for 2022 was the ever-popular and timeless Classic Black, from My Plates.com. This retro design has held the position as Texas' most popular plate since its official launch in 2016. The Classic Black design claimed over 19,000 of the more than 91,000 sales of State and My Plates specialty license plates sold in 2022, making it the top selling plate by My Plates. The popularity of this design reaches back to 1958 when a fully black Texas license plate was a general issue plate design.

My Plates unveils Texas’ top license plate designs for 2022!

The Lone Star Black design came in second with over 7,900 plates sold in 2022. Although it came in second, this design still holds the title for the most sales of any plate design within the My Plates program since the design debuted in 2008. Over 119,000 Texans can say "We Got That" design!

In third place selling 5,665 plates is the Carbon Fiber plate design that launched in 2017. Carbon Fiber narrowly beat out the new Classic Black Silver plate design, which launched in May of 2022, and managed to secure 5,616 sales. Small Star Black completes the top five plate designs with 4,369 plates sold in 2022

"Black and white plates are very popular in Texas. They look sleek, cool, and compliment every vehicle color," said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.com.

My Plates - Top 5 Selling Plates 2022

Classic Black 19,223 Lone Star Black 7,938 Carbon Fiber 5,665 Classic Black Silver 5,616 Small Star Black 4,369

My Plates also reveals the top-selling plates in other popular categories, including state charity, collegiate, and professional sports team plate designs.

My Plates - Top 3 State Charity Plates

Texas Parks and Wildlife – Monarch Butterfly Texas Parks and Wildlife – Bluebonnet Texas Parks and Wildlife – Whitetail Deer

My Plates - Top 3 College Plates (In-State)

Texas A&M University University of Texas Texas Tech University

My Plates - Top 3 College Plates (Out-of-State)

LSU University of Oklahoma University of Alabama

My Plates - Top 3 Sports Plates

Dallas Cowboys Houston Astros San Antonio Spurs

My Plates is in the one-stop plate shop in Texas, home to more than 550 different specialty license plate designs, from Texas themes, sports, college, charity and military plates.

SOURCE MyPlates.com