My Plates Unveils Texas' Top Selling Specialty Plates For 2025!

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates has released its annual list of the top-selling specialty license plates in Texas for 2025, and for the first time ever, the Black & White Premium Embossed design has claimed the number-one spot.

Top 3 Plates for 2025

Launched in January of this year, the Black & White Premium Embossed plate quickly rose to the top, selling 17,763 plates statewide. This marks the first time the design has topped the rankings and the first time since 2017 that the long-standing favorite Classic Black did not hold the number-one position. Classic Black finished third this year after years of leading the list.

The Classic Black Silver plate secured second place with 6,903 plates sold, followed closely by Classic Black with 6,801 plates sold.

"Black and white plates are extremely popular in Texas, they're sleek, modern, and complement every vehicle color," said Steve Farrar, CEO and President of My Plates. "It's no surprise to us that the Black & White Embossed has become the top-selling plate in the state."

Among college plates, Texas A&M University once again led sales, followed by the University of Texas in second place and Texas Tech University in third.

When looking at pro-sports plates in Texas, America's team the Dallas Cowboys retained the number one spot for yet another year, closely followed by the Dallas Stars and then in third spot was the Houston Texans, who are still in the running for a playoff spot.

In the State Charity category, Texas Parks & Wildlife dominated the rankings, with the Bluebonnet design taking first place. The Horned Lizard plate ranked second, and the Monarch Butterfly plate came in third.

Over the past 12 months, My Plates reported sales of more than 87,900 specialty plates, generating over $26.6 million in gross sales.

My Plates – Top 3 Selling Plates for 2025

Black & White Premium Embossed — 17,763 sold Classic Black Silver — 6,903 sold Classic Black — 6,801sold

My Plates – Top 3 College Plates

Texas A&M University University of Texas Texas Tech University

My Plates – Top 3 Sports Plates

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Stars Houston Texans

My Plates – Top 3 State Charity Plates

Texas Parks & Wildlife – Bluebonnet Texas Parks & Wildlife – Horned Lizard Texas Parks & Wildlife – Monarch Butterfly

My Plates is Texas' one-stop specialty license plate shop, offering more than 550 unique designs, including Texas-themed, sports, college, charity, and military plates. Texans looking to refresh their vehicle in the new year can visit MyPlates.com, with plates starting as low as $30 per year.

SOURCE My Plates