'My Rhythm. My Flavor. Mi Gente' Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Kicks-off with $100,000 Donation to Support Local Hispanic Organizations

The month-long celebration includes Latin nights, a commemorative mural, memorabilia display showcasing iconic pieces from some of the biggest Latin superstars, and more

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa launched 'My Rhythm. My Flavor. Mi Gente' on Sunday, September 15, continuing through Tuesday, October 15. This month-long celebration is dedicated to recognizing the rich cultural diversity and invaluable contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans to the U.S.

To mark this special occasion, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa donated $100,000 to several local Hispanic organizations, including:

City of Tampa Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Committee

Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Committee Hillsborough County Sheriff's Hispanic Advisory Council

Sheriff's Hispanic Advisory Council Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund

Hispanic Professional Women's Association

Hispanic Resource Family Cultural Center

Hispanic Services Council

Hope Community Center

Latino Leadership

Prospera

Tampa Hispanic Heritage

These donations reflect the casino resort's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting initiatives that play a vital role in empowering the Hispanic community.

As part of the 'My Rhythm. My Flavor. Mi Gente' Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, guests can enjoy special evenings of rhythm, flavor and fun at Latin Nights happening every Thursday, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at the L Bar, featuring specially curated cocktails while moving to the Latin beats with live entertainment.

Additionally, the casino resort will also unveil a commemorative mural by Puerto Rican–Colombian American artist Carlos Solano and a memorabilia display featuring iconic pieces from some of the biggest Latin superstars, including Juanes, Celia Cruz, Carlos Santana, Maluma, Gloria Estefan, Sergio Valin, Jose Guadalupe Esparza, Dave Navarro, Los Lobos, Julieta Venegas, and more. For details, visit www.descubreturitmo.com.

"As we observe Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the vibrant cultures and remarkable contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans in our region," said Estefania Diaz-Balart, Vice President of Latin Business Development at Seminole Gaming "This initiative is a reflection of our dedication to supporting local Hispanic organizations and fostering stronger ties within the community during this important cultural celebration."

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 168 table games (which includes eight craps tables and 16 roulette tables), a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA-Four-Diamond-rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, X and Instagram.

