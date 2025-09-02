My Salon Suite® Announces Annual Fundraising Goal of $125,000 to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Fundraiser to take place throughout September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, is gearing up for its annual "Suite Relief" Fundraiser in benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® , announcing its goal to raise $125,000 to support the organization.

St. Jude's life saving mission provides quality care to children with life-threatening diseases, and has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% in 1962 to 80% today. Through financial donations, St. Jude can provide treatments not covered by insurance at no cost to families.

Since its inception in 2018, My Salon Suite's annual Suite Relief Fundraiser has raised over $775,000 for St. Jude through generous contributions from Franchise Partners and Members. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, My Salon Suite is inviting charitable donations benefiting St. Jude, which can be made by visiting http://www.fundraising.stjude.org/mss .

Mike and Tonya Hillard, My Salon Suite Franchise Partners of West Melbourne, FL, and top Suite Relief fundraisers in 2024, shared, "We are truly amazed by a core group of our Members in their leadership toward achieving a new donation record each year. We are humbled by their support of St. Jude's mission year after year. The impact My Salon Suite is making on families affected by childhood cancer is truly life-changing, and we are grateful to be part of it."

In addition to its annual St. Jude fundraiser, My Salon Suite is committed to supporting its beauty, health, and wellness professionals through expanded financial assistance. In partnership with PBA Charities , the brand provides disaster relief grants and education scholarships for Members. Since its inception, My Salon Suite has distributed over $248,000 in disaster relief aid and $117,000 in scholarships.

"My Salon Suite's philanthropic program was built on the foundation of the beauty in giving back," said Kelly Westbrook, vice president of Member Development at My Salon Suite. "Through our Suite Relief Program, Members and Franchise Partners alike have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing unimaginable challenges. Supporting St. Jude is deeply personal to our community, and we're proud to continue rallying together each year to help advance their mission."

For more information about My Salon Suite's Suite Relief Program, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/about-us/suite-relief-fund/ . Professionals interested in becoming their own boss and opening an independent salon can visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/reserve-a-suite/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=thunderly for more information about suites for rent with My Salon Suite.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty, health and wellness services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty, health and wellness services industry, bringing together a community of independent professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite has since expanded to more than 360 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, My Salon Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty, health and wellness service My Salon Suite professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about My Salon Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

SOURCE My Salon Suite