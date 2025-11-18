My Salon Suite® Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Aspiring Beauty, Health and Wellness Professionals

Salon suite franchise tops $118,000 in scholarships awarded since 2022

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced it has awarded 10 new $1,000 scholarships to aspiring salon professionals who are working toward a license in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, massage therapy and nail technology.

Through its ongoing partnership with Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Charities , My Salon Suite has awarded more than $118,000 in scholarships to students currently enrolled, or intend to enroll, in a relevant program in the U.S., since the program launched in 2022.

Scholarship recipients were selected through the Suite Relief Program , which provides financial assistance to both aspiring and established professionals in the beauty and wellness industry. The program is funded by donations from My Salon Suite Members and other Franchise Partners who want to make a difference by helping rising stars in the beauty and wellness community.

2025 Scholarship Award Winners Include:

Ava Matrious – Danbury, WI Madison Cyr – Winder, GA Megan Rydalch – Rexburg, ID Nia Henderson – Centennial, CO Kaylene Sandoval – Anaheim, CA Marlie Landon – Point of Rocks, MD Africa Anderson – Wheaton, IL Chloe Fay-Bina – Delray Beach, FL Myla Espinosa – Austin, TX Arielle Holgado – Salem, OR

"This scholarship is allowing me to focus fully on my education at Avenue Five Institute, helping me stay fully committed to completing my program and reaching my career goals," said Myla Espinosa, a 2025 My Salon Suite Scholarship recipient. "I'm really excited to keep learning and growing in this next chapter in my life. It feels amazing to finally be moving toward something I've dreamed about for so long."

In addition to supporting Scholarships for Students, My Salon Suite provides disaster relief grants to Members impacted by natural disasters, raises funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and awards Continued Education Scholarships to help Members grow and thrive in their craft. To date, the brand has awarded more than $252,000 in disaster relief aid, raised over $946,000 for St. Jude, and distributed $16,250 in Member Continued Education Scholarships, reinforcing its commitment to giving back and uplifting the beauty, health, and wellness community.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty, health and wellness services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty, health and wellness services industry, bringing together a community of independent professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite has since expanded to more than 360 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, My Salon Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty, health and wellness service My Salon Suite professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about My Salon Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

