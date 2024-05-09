MY SALON SUITE ANNOUNCES FIRST 62 WINNERS FOR ANNUAL MEMBER SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

National salon suite brand doubles scholarship funding; giving out a total of $62,500 to empower aspiring entrepreneurs in beauty and wellness

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite, a co-working style space where salon professionals provide beauty services to their clients in private, fully equipped, custom suites, is excited to announce the first pool of winners for its Member Scholarship Program. The program, which has doubled its funding from 2023, now awards 250 $250 scholarships quarterly to current MY SALON Suite Members for industry-related continuing education, totaling $62,500 awarded this year.

Partnering with the Professional Beauty Association, PBA Charities, MY SALON Suite received an overwhelming response to its scholarship program. Beauty professionals pursuing licenses in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, nail technology or massage therapy eagerly submitted their applications for the opportunity to receive $250 each toward their industry education. In this round, 62 deserving individuals have been chosen to further their professional development within the beauty and wellness industry.

"At MY SALON Suite, we are dedicated to fostering the success of our members and we're thrilled to witness the tangible impact of our scholarship program within our community," said Stacy Eley, Brand President of Suite Management Franchising, franchisor of MY SALON Suite. "We believe in investing in our members' growth and development, which is why initiatives like our Member Scholarship Program are so important to us. It's inspiring to witness our members seizing opportunities for further education and skill development. We look forward to continuing to support our members as they pursue their passions and advance their careers. Their success is our success, and we are committed to being their partner every step of the way."

Melissa Sawers, owner of Wicked Hair Witch at MY SALON Suite Plantation, FL, expresses her excitement as one of the scholarship recipients.

"Winning this scholarship to advance my education as a hair stylist means a world of opportunity to me," said Sawers. "It will elevate my skills, boost my confidence, and enhance the quality of service I provide to my clients, ultimately taking my business to new heights. This investment in my education will not only refine my craft but also open doors to new techniques, trends, and networking opportunities that will help me stand out in the beauty industry. I am thrilled and grateful for this chance to grow and make a lasting impact on my business."

All scholarships are provided through MY SALON Suite's Suite Relief Fund, built on donations made by MY SALON Suite Members and Franchise Partners and administered by PBA Charities. Completed applications are reviewed and scholarships awarded by a committee appointed by the Chair of the Beauty Professional / NCA section of the Professional Beauty Association.

The next deadline for current Members to apply is June 15, 2024. Applications are available online.

Please visit PBA Charities' Scholarship website to review the MY SALON Suite Scholarship Terms, Conditions and Eligibility Rules and complete the online application in full by the due dates.

MY SALON Suite is home to over 8,500 Members throughout close to 330 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide franchise of turnkey beauty salon suite studios that allows independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 280 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MY SALON Suite has been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000. With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, MY SALON Suite helps franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

