MY SALON Suite Announces Goal to Raise $120,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite, a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, will be hosting its annual "Suite Relief" Fundraiser throughout September, with a goal to raise $120,000 in benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

MY SALON Suite

"Last year, we far surpassed our goals and were able to raise over $120,000 for St. Jude with the help of generous donations from clients, Members, franchise partners, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team, and we hope to achieve that once again this year," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "Our annual fundraiser gives the MY SALON Suite community a way to give back and support a life-saving organization. The growth of the Suite Relief Fund™ over the years is a testament to our organization's commitment to service, and I'm proud to be a part of a community that supports such a worthy cause."

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, started its partnership with St. Jude in 2018 with the launch of the Suite Relief Fund™. Since the partnership's inception, the Suite Relief Fund has raised over $250,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Continued support helps St. Jude provide treatment, travel, housing, and food to the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year, at no charge to their families.

Last year's fundraiser brought in $120,000 for St. Jude, exceeding the initial goal of raising $35,000 and totaling more than what had been raised in the three previous years combined. MY SALON Suite hopes to match or exceed the amount raised in 2021, with each location setting individual pledges for fundraising and some locations participating in St. Jude's Walk/Run events.

To donate to the Suite Relief Fund benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit https://fundraising.stjude.org/ .

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 225 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

SOURCE MY SALON Suite