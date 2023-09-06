MY SALON Suite Announces Goal to Raise $120,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite, a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, will be hosting its annual "Suite Relief" Fundraiser throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September with a goal to raise $120,000 in benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

"For two consecutive years, the unwavering dedication and generous contributions from clients, Members, franchise partners, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team have allowed MY SALON Suite to surpass the $120,000 fundraising mark each September for the benefit of St. Jude," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "The MY SALON Suite community is dedicated to our commitment to service, and it is the combined efforts of our entire network that has allowed the Suite Relief Fund to flourish. We are proud to give back to the life-saving mission of St. Jude and hope to once again surpass our fundraising goals to continue supporting this wonderful organization."

The long-standing partnership between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, began with the launch of the Suite Relief Fund™ in 2018. Since the partnership's inception, the Suite Relief Fund has raised over $480,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Continued support helps St. Jude to provide more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world with treatment, travel, housing and food each year – at no cost to their families.

Last year's fundraiser brought in over $123,000 for St. Jude in just one month, exceeding the initial goal of raising $120,000 and building on a growing track record of success for the Suite Relief Fund. The MY SALON Suite location in Smithtown, Las Vegas, was the top fundraising location in 2022. This year, the top fundraising Suite Elite Member will receive a $500 Continuing Education Scholarship.

To donate to the Suite Relief Fund benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?fr_id=151367&pg=entry.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business. Ranked #66 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 2023 Franchise 500® List, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 275 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com.

