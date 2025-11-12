My Salon Suite® Named as a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine, Ranking #31 out of 150

Salon suite franchise recognized for the third consecutive year among the nation's leading veteran-friendly brands

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, has been named on Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans , ranking #31. 2025 marks the third year My Salon Suite has been awarded.

Committed to supporting veterans' transition from the military back into civilian life, My Salon Suite offers a special incentive for servicemembers as well as first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000. Dedicated and disciplined, veterans prove time and time again to be exceptional business leaders. According to VetFran , veterans make up approximately 14% of all franchisees, despite being only 7% of the U.S. population, validating the strong alignment between military experience and franchise ownership success.

"My Salon Suite is proud to support veterans in their journey from military service to small business ownership, and I want to thank our servicemembers for their sacrifice to our nation," said Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Time and time again, veterans prove to be valuable entrepreneurs, bringing discipline, integrity and leadership skills that not only translate to successful businesses, but also inspire and motivate their teams. We are honored to play a role in promoting their success."

Each year, Entrepreneur invites franchise companies to participate in a survey designed to learn more about the incentives offered for veterans joining their system. The publication then ranks the top 150 franchises based on each franchise brand's veteran incentives, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the brand, and how each company scored in the previous year's Franchise 500. In 2025, My Salon Suite earned the #119 overall ranking for its exceptional performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"I chose My Salon Suite because of the business model. What really appealed to me was the semi-absentee model and the ability to give others the chance to build their own businesses," said Mike Hilliard, My Salon Suite franchisee and Air Force veteran. "My time in the military helped me develop the discipline and focus that have been beneficial throughout my career and especially as a small business owner. Combined with my corporate experience and the turnkey support from My Salon Suite, the transition into business ownership has been a smooth and rewarding one."

My Salon Suite is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with an emphasis on multi-unit owners as it targets continued nationwide growth. The brand's attractive semi-absentee model is ideal for multi-unit franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolio. For more information about My Salon Suite franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals with the opportunity to go into business for themselves, but not by themselves. My Salon Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, My Salon Suite boasts over 350 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 10,000 Members. To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

