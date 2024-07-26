MY SALON Suite Boosts Beauty Industry with New Scholarship Opportunities Now Open for Students

Leading salon suite franchise is offering 10 aspiring beauty and wellness professionals $1,000 scholarships in support of their education

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite, a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced today it is offering 10 new $1,000 scholarship opportunities to help aspiring salon professionals achieve a license in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, nail technology or massage therapy. Students can apply via an online form by August 15, 2024 to be considered for the MY SALON Suite Scholarship for Students.

All scholarships are funded through donations made by MY SALON Suite Members and Franchise Partners to the brand's Suite Relief Fund™ and administered through a partnership with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Charities. Applicants must be currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a relevant program in the U.S. Continuing education programs or students with an existing industry profession license do not qualify.

"Throughout my time in school, I worked as much as I possibly could in order to pay for my education with the help of loans and fortunately some scholarships, one of which being the Student Scholarship from MY SALON Suite," said Itzi Ortiz Jimenez (@glitzybyitzi), who was awarded a MY SALON Suite Scholarship for Students in 2023. "With the help of the scholarship, I was able to better focus on my education and am now a licensed Esthetician. I would like to thank MY SALON Suite for helping me get to where I am now and I am excited for what's to come in my new career!"

As part of efforts to spearhead education and development within the beauty industry, MY SALON Suite has awarded 62 $250 scholarships to its network of more than 8,500 Members so far this year. The brand plans to award approximately 240 Member scholarships in total throughout 2024, more than doubling the number of scholarships awarded compared to the program's inaugural year in 2023.

"MY SALON Suite's mission to empower beauty professionals to achieve their dreams of independent salon ownership begins with creating opportunities for the next generation of beauty and wellness providers," said Susan Boresow, president of MY SALON Suite. "Offering comprehensive support, state-of-the-art salon spaces and ongoing education, MY SALON Suite helps beauty professionals on their journeys to success. We are proud to invest in the future of our industry and look forward to expanding the scholarship program further in years to come."

Aspiring beauty, health and wellness professionals can apply for the scholarship online by August 15, 2024 in order to be considered. The 2024 scholarship recipients will be announced in October.

Beauty professionals interested in becoming their own boss and opening an independent salon can visit mysalonsuite.com/reserve-a-suite for more information about suites for rent with MY SALON Suite.

About MY SALON Suite®:

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey beauty salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty services industry, bringing together a community of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 330 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 9,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes, and support services, MY SALON Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open, and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty service professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/.

