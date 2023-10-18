MY SALON Suite Celebrates Continued Network Growth While Honoring Top Franchisees at 2023 Convention

Salon suite franchise nears the 300th location milestone, announcing plans for continued development and initiatives designed to further enhance business practices

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, recently celebrated its top performing franchisees at its 8th annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Franchisee of the Year Melanie Ludden

"Our franchisees and the MY SALON Suite family continually allow our brand to reach new heights, and this year's convention theme of 'Next Level' reflects not only the stellar growth of MY SALON Suite this past year, but sets the stage for more accomplishments in the year to come," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "As we near a milestone of nearly 300 open locations, we were proud to bring our community together to honor the contributions of the MY SALON Suite network in our brand's growth and achievements and share how we will continue to take MY SALON Suite to the next level."

Award winners include:

Franchisee of the Year : Melanie Ludden ( Charlotte, NC )

: ( ) Rising Star Award : Patrick Manchi ( Port Charlotte and Fort Myers, FL )

: ( and ) Fastest to Build Award : Joe Carretta & Aaron Gillaspe ( Allentown, PA )

: & Aaron Gillaspe ( ) Fastest to Fill Award : Sean & Ellie Dunne ( Stockton, CA )

: Sean & ( ) B.I.G. ("Beauty in Giving") Award : Randy Gunst ( Glen Ellyn and Oak Brook, IL )

: ( and ) FLAIR Ambassador : Scott Neglia (Long Island, NY)

: (Long Island, NY) Race to Real Estate Award: Matt & Liz Pontius ( Rocky River, OH )

In addition to celebrating the successes of the company's franchisees, MY SALON Suite's convention highlighted the nationwide growth of the brand over the last year and plans for further expansion. Following the recent acquisition of six independent salons as part of MY SALON Suite's ongoing growth strategy, as well as 25 new franchise agreements signed in the first half of 2023 alone, the brand is on pace for another year of record-breaking growth.

As MY SALON Suite continues to grow its footprint across the country, company leadership also announced during the convention three major initiatives in the works aimed at further improving the experience for the MY SALON Suite community. Among these initiatives is further enhancements to the brand's CRM, Suite Force 3, that will include flow payments and service tickets, as well as an app for Members.

"Coming together to celebrate our accomplishments and the future of the brand alongside the MY SALON Suite community, as well as being named the 2023 Franchisee of the Year, was a truly unforgettable experience," said Melanie Ludden, MY SALON Suite 2023 Franchisee of the Year. "My husband and I decided to join MY SALON Suite because we liked the idea of a no-employee model and saw opportunities for growth, and we have since been able to grow to four locations with the support of the network and resources the brand provides. From Franchise Partners to the corporate team, everyone in the MY SALON Suite family is positive, encouraging and excited about the direction of the company."

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $823,344 – $2,241,800, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

MY SALON Suite is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates as it targets continued nationwide growth. For more information about MY SALON Suite franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business. Ranked #66 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 2023 Franchise 500® List, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With more than 275 and soon over 300 open locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

