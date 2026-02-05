My Salon Suite® Expands in Utah Through Conversions of Two Independent Salons

Local husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Mark and Krishelle Magee acquire their first franchise locations in South Jordan and Draper

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced the acquisition and conversion of two independent salons, which are now operating as My Salon Suite South Jordan and My Salon Suite Draper . The new salons are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Mark and Krishelle Magee, marking their first venture into franchise ownership with the brand.

The two Utah locations were previously independently owned and operated before being acquired and converted to the My Salon Suite brand. The transition brings the salons into a national system offering established operational support, marketing resources, technology, and brand recognition, which are key advantages for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to scale, streamline operations, or plan for long-term growth.

For independent salon owners, conversion to My Salon Suite offers a powerful path to growth. Owners who convert gain immediate access to My Salon Suite's established systems, national marketing support, training, and Member support. For those considering a sale, My Salon Suite provides a streamlined process with no broker commissions, delivering a faster, more efficient transition.

"Conversions are a powerful growth engine for My Salon Suite," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "Mark and Krishelle represent the type of passionate, community-focused owners we are proud to welcome into the My Salon Suite family."

In 2025, My Salon Suite experienced strong national expansion driven by rising demand for flexible, semi-absentee franchise models. The conversion of the new My Salon Suite locations brings the brand to a total of three salons in Utah with over 350 locations across the U.S. and Canada. As My Salon Suite advances its nationwide development goals, the company remains focused on strategic market expansion, enhanced franchisee support, and providing an elevated experience for both Members and owners.

With the launch of their salons, the Magees aim to foster a supportive, professional environment for beauty and wellness entrepreneurs in their community. "We hope to build a strong reputation as a nice, clean, safe and peaceful place to grow our Members' businesses and customer loyalty," the Magees said. Looking to the future, they're focused on sustained growth and long-term profitability as they continue learning and building within the My Salon Suite system.

My Salon Suite is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with an emphasis on multi-unit owners as it targets continued nationwide growth. Interested prospects can visit key franchise personnel at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, March 24 - 27, 2026 (booth #2221). For more information about My Salon Suite franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals with the opportunity to go into business for themselves, but not by themselves. My Salon Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, My Salon Suite boasts over 350 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 10,000 Members. To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

