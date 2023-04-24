MY SALON Suite Multi-Unit Franchisees to Open 10 Additional Locations in the Midwest

MY SALON Suite Franchise Owners Double Their Portfolio Amid Brand's Rapid Expansion

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise focused on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, announced plans to open ten new locations across southeast Michigan and Chicago. MY SALON Suite franchisees Alpesh Trivedi and his business partner will spearhead the expansion amid rapid growth of their businesses.

"People are really embracing this concept in the salon industry and feeling confident bringing their business to MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza," said Alpesh Trivedi, MY SALON Suite franchisee. "MY SALON Suite's franchise model has been a great way for me to learn, adopt and improve the proprietary processes, products and best practices. There's very valuable know-how and support for each step of the business from the start and continued through the growth. The company has a culture of 'partnership' where the ideas and information flows freely between franchise and franchisor about sight selection, design, construction and operations."

Trivedi and his partner joined MY SALON Suite in 2016 after years of experience franchising with other brands. They now own the rights to 11 locations throughout Michigan, including four open MY SALON Suite locations and four more under construction or lease negotiations, as well as three Salon Plaza locations. Last month, Trivedi and his partner gained an additional 10 licenses to open MY SALON Suites in the Chicago market or other Midwest states and Michigan, nearly doubling their portfolio with the brand and bringing them to over 20 planned locations.

"MY SALON Suite's semi-absentee model is ideal for multi-unit and multi-brand franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolio," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "With 10 new locations added to their expansive portfolio and aggressive growth strategy, Alpesh and his partner are a testament to the success and strength of our business model. We're proud to offer world-class support to our franchise network and help our franchisees grow their business, whether they're just getting started or opening their 20th location."

MY SALON Suite is expanding in markets throughout the United States and is currently seeking qualified franchisees with a focus on existing multi-unit franchisees. The semi-absentee model , with no on-site employees, offers franchise owners the opportunity to expand and diversify while focusing their attention on other areas. The brand opened 42 franchise locations last year to reach a milestone of over 265 locations, with plans to continue to grow both domestically and internationally in 2023.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $664,738 – $1,479,827, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

MY SALON Suite will be exhibiting at the upcoming 23rd annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on April 25 – 28, 2023 (Booth #1021) and hosting a private dinner with limited seating for qualified candidates. For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise , or contact Scott Krupa at [email protected] or 214-346-5650.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business. Ranked #66 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 2023 Franchise 500® List, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 275 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

