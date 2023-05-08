MY SALON Suite Multi-Unit Franchisees to Open Three Locations in Columbus, OH

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise focused on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, announced plans to open three new locations in Columbus, Ohio. MY SALON Suite franchisees Eric Goodman and Greg Tishkoff will spearhead the expansion.

"We were looking for a proven, but growing franchise concept to help diversify our brand portfolio. MY SALON Suite checked all of the boxes from an investment, time demand and profitability standpoint," said Eric Goodman, MY SALON Suite franchisee. "We feel like we're in great hands with the MY SALON Suite team so far. From the discovery/fact-finding part of the process into onboarding and beyond, we've been given all of the tools and contacts we need to set us up for success."

Goodman and Tishkoff recently joined MY SALON Suite following extensive careers in the restaurant and bar industries. Since 2006, the franchisees have opened five locations comprised of three different concepts with about 120 employees total. The established multi-brand owners will expand into the burgeoning beauty industry with the openings of the three MY SALON Suites coming to Columbus.

"As MY SALON Suite continues to grow across the country, our semi-absentee model offers the perfect opportunity for established business owners to further diversify their portfolios and enter a growing industry," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "We're proud to offer world-class support to our franchisees and help our network grow their business. Eric Goodman and Greg Tishkoff have a track record of running successful brands, and we look forward to welcoming them to the MY SALON Suite family."

MY SALON Suite is expanding in markets throughout the United States and is currently seeking qualified franchisees with a focus on existing multi-unit franchisees. The semi-absentee model , with no on-site employees, offers franchise owners the opportunity to expand and diversify while focusing their attention on other areas. The brand opened 42 franchise locations last year to reach a milestone of over 265 locations, with plans to continue to grow both domestically and internationally in 2023.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $664,738 – $1,479,827, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business. Ranked #66 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 2023 Franchise 500® List, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 275 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

