MY SALON Suite Names Susan Boresow as Brand President

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the parent company of Suite Management Franchising (SMF), the franchisor of MY SALON Suite ® , a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing hairstylists and beauty professionals a personal space to build their independent businesses and be their own boss, has named Susan Boresow as President.

Susan Boresow

"It is a great privilege to join the Propelled Brands family with the responsibility to lead MY SALON Suite as brand president," said Susan Boresow. "I am enthusiastic about franchising and excited to join an industry that leverages my previous experience. I look forward to further accelerating the growth and success of the franchisees."

With 35+ years of experience, Susan has broad experience in franchising, operations, marketing, brand stewardship and leadership and has been integral to the growth of several companies. Utilizing strategic vision and design to deliver on large-scale initiatives, she has a proven track record of overseeing and leading teams through transition and growth.

Susan joined Propelled Brands on May 28. Prior to joining Propelled Brands, Boresow held executive positions and was a franchising subject matter expert for some of the best-loved and most-recognized brands including Massage Heights, TITLE Boxing Club, Massage Envy, Pump It Up/Bounce U, Sports Clips, Coldstone Creamery, Godfather's Pizza, and McDonalds. She is known for providing business strategies and financial due diligence to help franchisees achieve operational excellence aligned with company mission, values, and goals. She has a Bachelor's degree in Advertising and a Masters in Marketing.

In her current role as brand president, Boresow will be responsible for increasing franchisee profitability through effective leadership, innovation, new revenue streams, and operational efficiencies, as well as driving growth in the number of franchise locations. She will focus on franchisee/franchisor collaboration, sharing best practices, optimizing processes, increasing franchisee profitability and satisfaction as well as deepening customer relationships to bring the brand promise to life.

"I am honored to appoint Susan to this role." said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands, who acquired SMF in June 2021. "Bringing an innovative, forward-thinking trailblazer with a laser focus on driving results and a relentless pursuit of excellence to the helm will forge a path for continued success and growth for the MY SALON Suite network."

About MY SALON Suite®:

MY SALON Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, providing a unique opportunity for a range of beauty and health professionals to successfully manage their businesses. MY SALON Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked in the top 100 on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, MY SALON Suite boasts over 330 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 8,500 Members. To learn more about MY SALON Suite®, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679)

About Propelled Brands®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow® and NerdsToGo®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE MY SALON Suite