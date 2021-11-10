MY SALON Suite Pursues Franchise Expansion in Kansas City, With Goal Set to Develop Five New Units Across the Market

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, is looking to expand its footprint in the Kansas City region by five new units.

"We see an amazing opportunity to grow the MY SALON Suite brand in Kansas City," said Ken McAllister, the co-founder and CEO of MY SALON Suite. "MY SALON Suite provides beauticians from across every market a space where they can create their own business from the ground up. With the new year approaching, many people will decide that they want to work for themselves instead of a larger organization. MY SALON Suite offers a solution to those in the beauty industry who want to be their own boss."

MY SALON Suite is a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business. They decorate their suite, use their own branding, set their hours, prices, and manage their own client lists and business. In addition, the MY SALON Suite franchise owners serve as landlords who recruit and rent space to health and beauty professionals.

"When looking at franchise options, we locked in on MY SALON Suite pretty quickly," said Paul Hilgenkamp, co-owner of MY SALON Suite in Liberty, Missouri. "We liked the semi-absentee, no-employee suite rental model, and the support we have received from corporate has been great. After COVID-19, stylists are definitely embracing the suite concept and see it as the future."

In June 2021, Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, was acquired by Propelled Brands. Propelled Brands is using its unparalleled resources, support, and training to accelerate growth and expand Suite Management Franchising's footprint across the country.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $664,738 – $1,479,827, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1 million, of which $200K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 210 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

