MY SALON Suite Pursues Franchise Expansion in the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario Region

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite ® , a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, is looking to expand into the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario region by developing fifteen new locations.

"The Riverside-San Bernardino market presents a great expansion opportunity for MY SALON Suite," said Ken McAllister, the co-founder and CEO of MY SALON Suite. "The new year marks a time where many people decide that they want to work for themselves and a MY SALON Suite franchise offers a solution to those looking to begin their own business. We offer franchisees a semi-passive owner experience, allowing them a way to own a franchise without the need to manage employees and oversee every operation of their retail location."

MY SALON Suite is a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business. They decorate their suite, use their own branding, set their hours, prices, and manage their own client lists and business. In addition, the MY SALON Suite franchise owners serve as landlords who recruit and rent space to health and beauty professionals.

"MY SALON Suite is a good, stable organization that allows me to gain income while keeping my day job," said Ed Mossuto, co-owner of a MY SALON Suite franchise in California. "The franchise has good, honest, hardworking people that can help walk franchisees through the process of opening a franchise. I knew nothing about beauty or construction when I joined the franchise, so if I did not have a partner like MY SALON Suite to tell me how it worked, I don't know if I would be successful."

In June 2021, Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, was acquired by Propelled Brands. Propelled Brands is using its unparalleled resources, support, and training to accelerate growth and expand Suite Management Franchising's footprint across the country.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $664,738 – $1,479,827, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1 million, of which $200K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Suite Management Franchising®

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 210 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

