MY SALON Suite raises more than $123,000 in one month to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite has raised $123,744 in benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® through the brand's Suite Relief Fund™ , an annual fundraiser held throughout September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The salon suite franchise surpassed its initial goal of raising $120,000 through generous donations from clients, members, franchise partners, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team. Continued support through donations helps St. Jude provide treatment, travel, housing, and food to the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year, at no charge to their families.

"At MY SALON Suite, we believe in the beauty of giving back, and I am extraordinarily proud of our community for raising over $120,000 for St. Jude for the second year in a row," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "Year after year, we continue to surpass our fundraising goals to help St. Jude carry out their life-saving mission. As MY SALON Suite continues to grow and expand our efforts, we look forward to continuing to make a difference."

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, launched the Suite Relief Fund™ in 2017 and began its partnership with St. Jude the following year. Over the last five years, more than half a million dollars has been raised and donated for St. Jude through the Suite Relief Fund. Additionally the Suite Relief raises funds for other causes, including aiding MY SALON Suite Members affected by natural disasters through the Professional Beauty Association's Disaster Relief Fund. Aid has been disbursed to MY SALON Suite Members affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Ida, Hurricane Ian, recent St. Louis flooding and other natural disasters.

Over $30,000 from the Suite Relief Fund has recently gone towards aiding Fort Myers, Florida Members in the wake of Hurricane Ian. During MY SALON Suite's annual convention, an additional $1,300 was raised for Suite Relief through a raffle, with roughly half of the prize money going towards providing a Fort Myers-based franchisee with gas and grocery gift cards to give to his Members who are struggling after Hurricane Ian.

MY SALON Suite is a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business. They decorate their suite, use their own branding, set their hours, prices, and manage their own client lists and business. In addition, the MY SALON Suite franchise owners serve as landlords who recruit and rent space to health and beauty professionals.

In June 2021, Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, was acquired by Propelled Brands. Propelled Brands is using its unparalleled resources, support, and training to accelerate growth and expand Suite Management Franchising's footprint across the country.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 225 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

