My Salon Suite® Raises Over $129,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Fundraiser

Since its inception in 2018, The Suite Relief Program has raised over $946,000 for St. Jude

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced it has raised $129,215 for its annual "Suite Relief" Fundraiser in benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® , exceeding its 2025 goal to raise $125,000 in support of the organization.

For the seventh consecutive year, the entire My Salon Suite network has rallied together to support St. Jude's life saving mission that provides quality care to children with life-threatening diseases. Through financial donations, the salon suite franchise has been able to raise over $946,000 to date, impacting more than 8,000 families a year.

"I couldn't be prouder of our My Salon Suite network for not only their dedication to our St. Jude fundraiser, but the passion our team has for supporting the mission," said Susan Boresow, president of My Salon Suite. "Our Franchise Partners, Members and communities show incredible generosity and spirit, allowing our brand to create meaningful impact well beyond our suites. I'm looking forward to what we can continue to achieve together in the years to come with our fundraising efforts."

My Salon Suite surpassed its goal through generous donations from Franchise Partners, Members, clients, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team. The top 10 My Salon Suite fundraising locations include:

New Centre Commons, North Carolina: Linda & Jack Bunyan West Melbourne, Florida: Mike & Tonya Hilliard Embassy Oaks, Texas: Aaron Gillaspie Port Jefferson, New York: Scott & Lisa Neglia Smithtown, New York: Scott & Lisa Neglia East Meadow, New York: Rebecca & Brian Muellers Westminster, Colorado: Tracy Ulmer Pasadena, Texas: Aaron Gillaspie Aurora Southlands, Colorado: Lashelle Taylor and Leann Reynolds West Chester, Ohio: Darlene & Mark Bugajski

In addition to supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through its Suite Relief Program, My Salon Suite offers disaster relief grants to Members impacted by natural disasters, as well as educational scholarships that help both Members and students continue advancing their craft. In partnership with PBA Charities , the brand has awarded over $252,000 in disaster relief aid and $117,000 in scholarships to date.

For more information about My Salon Suite's Suite Relief Program, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/about-us/suite-relief-fund/ . Professionals interested in becoming their own boss and opening an independent salon can visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/reserve-a-suite/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=thunderly for more information about suites for rent with My Salon Suite.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty, health and wellness services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty, health and wellness services industry, bringing together a community of independent professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite has since expanded to more than 360 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, My Salon Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty, health and wellness service My Salon Suite professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about My Salon Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

