MY SALON Suite Showcasing Nationwide Multi-Unit Franchise Expansion Opportunities

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise focused on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, will be exhibiting at the upcoming 23rd annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on April 25 – 28, 2023 (Booth #1021) and hosting a private dinner with limited seating for qualified candidates. The annual conference is the premier event targeting multi-unit franchisees in the food, hospitality, retail and personal care service sectors such as hair, massage, botox, etc.

"As MY SALON Suite targets nationwide expansion, the Multi-Unit conference is the ideal place to showcase our franchise opportunities and connect with established franchisees," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer. "MY SALON Suite's semi-absentee model, with no on-site employees, is ideal for multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees looking to diversify their portfolio. Following a year of record growth for the brand, we look forward to continuing to open in new markets across the country."

MY SALON Suite is currently seeking qualified franchisees with a focus on existing multi-unit franchisees. The semi-absentee model offers franchise owners the opportunity to expand and diversify while focusing their attention on other areas. MY SALON Suite is continuing expansion following a record year for the brand, which opened 42 franchise locations in 2022 to reach a milestone of over 265 locations, with plans to continue to grow the brand both domestically and internationally this year.

"When we were initially looking to diversify, we wanted something that was less employee driven but very impactful, and that's why we loved the MY SALON Suite model," said Aaron Gillaspie, MY SALON Suite franchisee with 17 locations in markets across the United States. "At the end of the day, when you buy into a franchise, you're buying into the people who are running it and the processes they have. The ambition and passion the MY SALON Suite team has for helping people and growing this concept is unlike any other."

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $664,738 – $1,479,827, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 265 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

