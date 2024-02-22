MY SALON SUITE TO AWARD MORE THAN $70,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO BEAUTY PROFESSIONAL ENTREPRENEURS AND STUDENTS

National salon suite brand doubles its funding for annual scholarship program in 2024 to support education and entrepreneurship throughout the beauty and wellness industry

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a co-working style space where salon professionals provide beauty, health, and wellness services to their clients in private, fully equipped, custom suites, is thrilled to announce its 2024 scholarship program for current suite Members and aspiring beauty professionals.

In 2023, MY SALON Suite awarded $30,000 in scholarship opportunities designed to support beauty school students and licensed professionals seeking to grow their careers through continuing education. This year, the brand will award more than $70,000 with twice as many student scholarships offered and triple the amount of Member scholarships offered compared to the year prior.

The MY SALON Suite Scholarship for Students will offer ten $1,000 scholarships to students intending to attend school resulting in a license in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, nail technology or massage therapy. The deadline to apply is August 15, 2024 and winners will be announced in October. Applications are available online.

In addition, 250 $250 scholarships will be awarded quarterly to current MY SALON Suite Members for industry-related continuing education. The next deadline for current Members to apply is March 15, 2024. More than 60 winners will be announced each quarter throughout the year. Applications are available online.

"From the growth of our salon suites across the nation to the incredible talent of our suite members, we are very proud of MY SALON Suite's success over the past few years," said Stacy Eley, Brand President of Suite Management Franchising, franchisor of MY SALON Suite. "We've always been focused on giving back to our members and students and we are thrilled to double that impact in 2024 to help support education and entrepreneurship throughout the beauty and wellness industry."

All scholarships are funded through donations made by MY SALON Suite Members and Franchise Partners and administered by the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Charities.

Completed applications will be reviewed and scholarships awarded by a committee appointed by the Chair of the Beauty Professional / NCA section of the PBA.

Please visit PBA Charities' Scholarship website to review the MY SALON Suite Scholarship Terms, Conditions and Eligibility Rules and complete the online application in full by the due dates.

MY SALON Suite is home to over 8,500 Members throughout close to 330 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide franchise of turnkey beauty salon suite studios that allows independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 330 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MY SALON Suite has been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000. With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, MY SALON Suite helps franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

