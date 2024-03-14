MY SALON Suite Acquires Mera Salon and Spa Suites, Accelerating Growth Momentum in 2024

Salon suite franchise expands corporate growth strategy with acquisitions, conversions and multi-unit signings

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, announced today its recent acquisition of Mera Salon Suites in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The strategic development follows a string of acquisitions in 2023, including 13 locations across Reno, Nevada , Charleston, South Carolina and Herndon, Virginia.

Mera Salon and Spa Suites is a luxury salon and spa suite concept in Louisiana. Founded in 2018 by Blair and Dustin Clouatre, the brand has since opened two locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzalez, Louisiana. Mera Salon and Spa Suites' locations will rebrand as corporate MY SALON Suite locations and join six existing salons in Louisiana, with the support of the brand's unparalleled resources to propel further development in the market.

"We had a thriving and successful business and were not looking to sell, but when MY SALON Suite shared their national vision and the opportunities they can provide for our employees and suite owners, we decided to consider an offer," said Blair Clouatre, founder of Mera Salon and Spa Suites. "While we are proud of having built a multi-site business in such a short time, we are most proud to witness our suite owners start their own businesses for the first time. MY SALON Suite is a nationally recognized brand that offers similar services to Mera and is committed to providing our suite owners and their clientele with the same level of service."

The acquisition comes amid MY SALON Suites' ongoing strategy for growth, which resulted in more than 40 franchise agreements and 43 store openings for the brand in 2023. MY SALON Suite plans to continue its rapid expansion across the U.S. in 2024, with a strategic emphasis on further acquisitions and conversions of independent salons suites, as well as multi-unit franchise signings. The brand will showcase its franchise opportunities at the 24th annual Multi-Unit Franchise Conference (booth #2237) on March 19-22 as it continues its aggressive growth trajectory.

"The remarkable franchise growth we've experienced over the last year has laid the foundation for expanding our presence, and the addition of these salons to our portfolio further emphasizes the strength of our network and resources," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of MY SALON Suite parent company, Propelled Brands. "As we continue to expand in markets across the country through both acquisitions and conversions of existing salons as well as through the addition of multi-unit franchisees to our network, MY SALON Suite remains dedicated to providing exceptional opportunities in the beauty and wellness industry."

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $823,344 – $2,241,800, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

For more information about MY SALON Suite franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About MY SALON Suite®:

MY SALON Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, providing a unique opportunity for a range of beauty and health professionals to successfully manage their businesses. MY SALON Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked in the top 100 on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, MY SALON Suite boasts over 330 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 8,500 Members. To learn more about MY SALON Suite®, visit mysalonsuite.com . For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

