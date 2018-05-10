AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today it has filed patent applications for its latest technology titled "A system for and a method of measuring using a handheld electronic device" in seven key markets including the U.S., Europe, Russia, Japan, Australia, China, and Israel. These applications were filed through the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT"), and the Company plans to file the same patent application in numerous additional countries that participate in the PCT.

My Size Files Patent Applications in Seven Key Markets Including the U.S. and Europe for its Smartphone-Based Measurement Technology

"We are rapidly building our intellectual property portfolio globally, as we continue to innovate and advance digital measurement technologies that create improved economics and customer satisfaction," said My Size CEO Ronen Luzon. "We believe strongly in our technology as a solution to minimize costs across the retail, parcel, and do-it-yourself ("DIY") markets, and that our robust intellectual property portfolio fortifies our competitive advantage."

My Size's technology is protected by three patents issued in each of Russia, Japan and the U.S. and one patent-pending application. Furthermore, we intend to submit additional patent applications which are currently in process.

My Size's patent application titled "A system for and a method of measuring using a handheld electronic device" focuses on a method of measuring a path over a 3-dimensional object using a handheld electronic device comprising an acceleration sensor.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com.

