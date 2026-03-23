MySize Subsidiary Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Selected Assets of EyeFitU to Expand AI Sizing Platform and Global Customer Base

EyeFitU's Approximately $440,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue Expected to Be Accretive to Naiz Fit, with Potential to Grow

MySize's Four-Part Platform Helps Brands Cut Returns, Sell More Inventory, and Expand Distribution; EyeFitU Assets Expected to Strengthen the Naiz Fit Sizing Engine

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Naiz Fit has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire selected assets of EyeFitU AG, a Switzerland-based provider of digital sizing and fit technology for fashion brands and retailers.

MySize is a Nasdaq-listed fashion-tech company built around four businesses that tackle two expensive problems in online fashion: shoppers buying the wrong size and brands getting stuck with too much inventory. MySize's platform includes Naiz Fit for apparel and footwear sizing, Percentil for secondhand, Orgad for overstock, and 10peaks for regional brand distribution.

"EyeFitU has developed strong technology and valuable relationships with international brands," said Ronen Luzon, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MySize. "Integrating these assets into our Naiz Fit platform strengthens our technology base and expands our reach across key European and international markets. We expect this revenue to be accretive to Naiz Fit and believe it has the potential to grow as we leverage EyeFitU's brand relationships and technology within our broader platform. This transaction reflects our strategy of bringing together innovative sizing technologies, data assets, and customer relationships into a unified AI-powered platform that helps fashion brands sell more online and reduce costly product returns."

The proposed acquisition includes EyeFitU's proprietary sizing algorithms, platform technology and codebase, Shopify integration APIs, FootScanner application, anonymized sizing databases, trademarks, domain portfolio, customer contracts, and CRM data. Upon closing, these assets are expected to be integrated into the Naiz Fit platform to enhance its AI-powered sizing capabilities and expand its global customer base.

EyeFitU has established relationships with international fashion and sportswear brands, including HEAD, Paul & Shark, POC Sweden, Giant, Assos, Ecoalf, Odlo, and CMP. EyeFitU's existing customer base generates approximately CHF 350,000 (approximately US$440,000) in annual recurring revenue. Upon closing, this revenue is expected to transfer to Naiz Fit and be accretive to the Company's annual revenue. The Company believes this revenue base has the potential to grow over time as EyeFitU's customer relationships and technology are integrated into the Naiz Fit platform. Through this transaction, MySize expects to strengthen its presence in Northern Europe and expand its reach in additional international markets where EyeFitU has developed brand relationships.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, MySize would acquire the selected assets.

The proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and customary approvals. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as described, or at all.

EyeFitU founder and CEO Isabelle Ohnemus and CTO Erik Troelsen are expected to support the transition and integration process following the execution of definitive agreements.

MySize's Four-Part Platform

First, Naiz Fit helps shoppers pick the right size in apparel and footwear so they buy with confidence and return less. Naiz Fit is the Company's B2B SaaS engine for sizing and product intelligence, serving more than 70 enterprise clients, including Levi's, Moschino, Canali, Desigual, and Kiabi. The platform has profiled over 220,000 garments, gathered data from more than 20 million consumers, and the Company reports return reductions of 15% to 40% and online sales increases of 2x to 8x for clients.

Second, Percentil makes it easy for people and brands to buy and sell secondhand clothes online across key European markets. Percentil operates a managed secondhand marketplace across Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, supporting both direct-to-consumer resale and circularity programs for brands such as Springfield (part of Tendam Group), C&A, and Desigual. The platform has processed more than 12 million items and sold over 4 million units to date. In January 2026, Percentil expanded distribution by listing curated secondhand fashion on Amazon's marketplace in Spain.

Third, Orgad helps brands move excess and overstock inventory by selling it online through marketplaces like Amazon and other channels. Orgad is a U.S.-based omnichannel retailer distributing overstock and liquidation inventory through Amazon and other online marketplaces, with more than 30,000 active products, FY2024 revenue of $7.5 million, and gross margins of approximately 40% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth, 10peaks is a regional distribution and retail subsidiary formed in September 2025, operating across Israel, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta. 10peaks has signed distribution agreements with brands including Fabletics, Rigorer, Craft, Fitvilly, and X-Bionic. In 2025, 10peaks generated approximately $150,000 in revenue with gross margins of approximately 65%, and management estimates approximately $3 million in annual revenue under current assumptions.

For fiscal year 2024, MySize generated $8.26 million in revenue, an 18% increase over the prior year. For 2025, the Company generated approximately $10 million in preliminary, unaudited revenue across its platform. Management estimates a trajectory toward approximately $15 million in revenue for 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of assets from EyeFitU AG, the expected transfer and accretion of revenue to Naiz Fit, the potential for revenue growth from the acquired customer base, preliminary unaudited revenue for 2025, estimated revenue for 2026, estimated revenue for 10peaks, and the potential benefits of integrating such assets into the Company's platform. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) is a fashion-tech company built around four businesses that help brands reduce returns, move inventory, and expand distribution. Naiz Fit provides AI sizing for apparel and footwear, helping shoppers pick the right size so they return less. Percentil operates a managed secondhand marketplace across key European markets. Orgad helps brands sell excess and overstock inventory online through marketplaces like Amazon and other channels. 10peaks is a regional distribution and retail subsidiary operating across Israel, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.

Estimated Preliminary Results for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

Set forth above are certain estimated preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. These estimates are based on the information available to the company at this time. The company's actual results may differ materially from the estimated preliminary results presented due to the completion of its financial closing and accounting procedures, including final adjustments, the completion of the preparation and audit of the company's financial statements and the subsequent occurrence or identification of events prior to the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The estimated preliminary financial results have not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent registered public accounting firm. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for the company's full interim or annual financial statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on this preliminary data. In addition, any such statements regarding the company's financial performance are not necessarily indicative of the company's financial performance that may be expected to occur for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, or for any future fiscal period.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689689/3320229/MySize_Logo.jpg

MySize, Inc. Contact Information:

Oren Elmaliah, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/mysizeid/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mysizeid/

https://www.instagram.com/mysizeid/?hl=en

https://x.com/MySizeInc

SOURCE My Size Inc.